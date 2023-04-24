All The Details On Sofia Richie’s Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses

Sofia Richie throws her bouquet at South of France wedding

By Hayley Habbouchi

Sofia Richie said 'I do' to her husband, Elliot Grainge, with three different Chanel gowns during the weekend of her fairytale wedding.

Sofia Richie’s wedding is all everyone can talk about after the model and daughter of Lionel Richie tied the knot to her music executive beau Elliot Grainge over the weekend.

Not only did Sofia have a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, but she stunned in three custom Chanel gowns that all boasted new levels of chic with each dress.

With one gown for the rehearsal dinner, one for the ceremony and the final for the after-party, Sofia’s dresses were the finishing touches to her bespoke wedding weekend.

Here’s a closer look at the lavish gowns she wore on her big day and all the details about them…

Sofia Richie’s rehearsal dinner wedding dress

Sofia kicked off her wedding celebrations on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner and wore a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded dress to mark the occasion.

The 24-year-old described the gown as ‘an art piece’ - and it truly is. The fringed overlay skirted dress, which was covered in beautiful white beading, was inspired by a dress worn on the autumn/winter 1997 couture catwalk.

Sofia Richie’s wedding ceremony dress

Of course, Sofia stepped it up for the main event with a gown that was ready to capture everyone’s attention - and she did just that.

She walked down the aisle in an elegant lace gown with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.

The custom dress was also adapted with various bridal details and special touches that added that extra princess touch.

Sofia even had the sweetest gesture for her ‘something blue’; hers and Elliot’s initials and the wedding date sewn into the inner lining of the dress in blue stitching.

Sofia Richie’s after-party wedding dress

Last but definitely not least was Sofia’s dress for the after-party to allow more freedom for her to dance after exchanging vows - and we truly are obsessed with this gown.

Sofia’s mini-dress had been inspired by a Nineties Chanel design worn by Claudia Schiffer on the catwalk and it just screams *timeless*.

It even featured the iconic camellia Chanel flower in the centre - and Sofia styled the frock with low-heeled white shoes to finish off the ensemble.

The photos from the wedding are a vision and Sofia documented parts of her getting ready process during the weekend, which was in attendance of some huge stars including her older sister Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton.

