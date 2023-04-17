13 Celebrities That Led Coachella's 2023 Fashion

The best outfits of Coachella 2023. Picture: Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Coachella 2023 arrived and with it came a new take on festival fashion, here are all the best looks...

Festival season is officially upon us as Coachella 2023 kicks off a string of exciting music events set to spice up spring and summer.

Of course, it's not just the stellar musical performances that attendees get excited for, we all know that fashion plays a big part in going to a festival!

For years, actors, pop stars, and influencers have been donning outfits to Coachella ranging from the weird to the wacky to the wonderful.

However, this year many celebrities have taken a 'toned-down' approach to the festival's instantly-recognisable style, the likes of Camila Cabello and Victoria Justice kept it casual with denim whereas others opted for some louder options – we love to see the diversity!

Scroll through some of our favourite Coachella 2023 looks; featuring Billie Eilish, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Phoebe Bridgers and many more...

Zoey Deutch wore an oversized cream trouser suit by H&M Zoey Deutch Coachella 2023. Picture: Zoey Deutch/Instagram Victoria Justice brought some casual colour to her Coachella looks Victoria Justice Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty Victoria brought out two looks at Coachella. Picture: Getty Amelia Dimoldenberg cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' at the 2023 festival Amelia Dimoldenberg Coachella 2023. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram Amelia brought out several plaid looks. Picture: Getty Billie Eilish took to the stage in a head-to-toe black ensemble Billie Eilish Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner cut casual fits for Coachella this year Hailey Bieber Coachella 2023. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram Kylie Jenner Coachella 2023. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Daisy Jones & The Six co-stars (and best friends) Suki and Camila wore denim Suki Waterhouse Coachella 2023. Picture: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram Camila Morrone Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty Suki and Camla attended the Revolve party. Picture: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram Phoebe Bridgers brought business-not-so-casual to the Coachella stage Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty Camila Cabello stunned in a brown Canadian tuxedo Camila Cabello Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty Tasha Ghouri proved that she's the queen of villa style and festival fashion Tasha Ghouri Coachella 2023. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram Tasha wore multiple stunning looks. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram Love Island's Indiyah Polack wowed in her a knitted colourful co-ord Indiyah Polack Coachella 2023. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram The internet’s consensus is in: Madeleine White won the Influencer Olympics 2023 Madeleine White Coachella 2023. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram Madeleine White was bejewelled at Coachella. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram Madeleine White wore three amazing looks. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram

Who has inspired your festival wardrobe this year?

