13 Celebrities That Led Coachella's 2023 Fashion

17 April 2023, 15:47 | Updated: 17 April 2023, 15:53

The best outfits of Coachella 2023
The best outfits of Coachella 2023. Picture: Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Coachella 2023 arrived and with it came a new take on festival fashion, here are all the best looks...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Festival season is officially upon us as Coachella 2023 kicks off a string of exciting music events set to spice up spring and summer.

Of course, it's not just the stellar musical performances that attendees get excited for, we all know that fashion plays a big part in going to a festival!

Barbiecore Is Back: All The Celebrities Following The Returning Trend

For years, actors, pop stars, and influencers have been donning outfits to Coachella ranging from the weird to the wacky to the wonderful.

However, this year many celebrities have taken a 'toned-down' approach to the festival's instantly-recognisable style, the likes of Camila Cabello and Victoria Justice kept it casual with denim whereas others opted for some louder options – we love to see the diversity!

Scroll through some of our favourite Coachella 2023 looks; featuring Billie Eilish, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Phoebe Bridgers and many more...

  1. Zoey Deutch wore an oversized cream trouser suit by H&M

    Zoey Deutch Coachella 2023
    Zoey Deutch Coachella 2023. Picture: Zoey Deutch/Instagram

  2. Victoria Justice brought some casual colour to her Coachella looks

    Victoria Justice Coachella 2023
    Victoria Justice Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty
    Victoria brought out two looks at Coachella
    Victoria brought out two looks at Coachella. Picture: Getty

  3. Amelia Dimoldenberg cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' at the 2023 festival

    Amelia Dimoldenberg Coachella 2023
    Amelia Dimoldenberg Coachella 2023. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram
    Amelia brought out several plaid looks
    Amelia brought out several plaid looks. Picture: Getty

  4. Billie Eilish took to the stage in a head-to-toe black ensemble

    Billie Eilish Coachella 2023
    Billie Eilish Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty

  5. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner cut casual fits for Coachella this year

    Hailey Bieber Coachella 2023
    Hailey Bieber Coachella 2023. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram
    Kylie Jenner Coachella 2023
    Kylie Jenner Coachella 2023. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

  6. Daisy Jones & The Six co-stars (and best friends) Suki and Camila wore denim

    Suki Waterhouse Coachella 2023
    Suki Waterhouse Coachella 2023. Picture: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram
    Camila Morrone Coachella 2023
    Camila Morrone Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty
    Suki and Camla attended the Revolve party
    Suki and Camla attended the Revolve party. Picture: Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

  7. Phoebe Bridgers brought business-not-so-casual to the Coachella stage

    Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2023
    Phoebe Bridgers Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty

  8. Camila Cabello stunned in a brown Canadian tuxedo

    Camila Cabello Coachella 2023
    Camila Cabello Coachella 2023. Picture: Getty

  9. Tasha Ghouri proved that she's the queen of villa style and festival fashion

    Tasha Ghouri Coachella 2023
    Tasha Ghouri Coachella 2023. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram
    Tasha wore multiple stunning looks
    Tasha wore multiple stunning looks. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

  10. Love Island's Indiyah Polack wowed in her a knitted colourful co-ord

    Indiyah Polack Coachella 2023
    Indiyah Polack Coachella 2023. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

  11. The internet’s consensus is in: Madeleine White won the Influencer Olympics 2023

    Madeleine White Coachella 2023
    Madeleine White Coachella 2023. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram
    Madeleine White was bejewelled at Coachella
    Madeleine White was bejewelled at Coachella. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram
    Madeleine White wore three amazing looks
    Madeleine White wore three amazing looks. Picture: @madeleinecwhite/Instagram

Who has inspired your festival wardrobe this year?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

News

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

Wicked: All The Details On The Movie Musical From Cast To Release Date & More

News

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are apparently back together

Millie Court And Liam Reardon Set To ‘Step Back From The Limelight’ After Rekindling Relationship

News

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating?

News