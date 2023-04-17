For years, actors, pop stars, and influencers have been donning outfits to Coachella ranging from the weird to the wacky to the wonderful.
However, this year many celebrities have taken a 'toned-down' approach to the festival's instantly-recognisable style, the likes of Camila Cabello and Victoria Justice kept it casual with denim whereas others opted for some louder options – we love to see the diversity!
Scroll through some of our favourite Coachella 2023 looks; featuring Billie Eilish, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Phoebe Bridgers and many more...
Zoey Deutch wore an oversized cream trouser suit by H&M
Victoria Justice brought some casual colour to her Coachella looks
Amelia Dimoldenberg cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' at the 2023 festival
Billie Eilish took to the stage in a head-to-toe black ensemble
Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner cut casual fits for Coachella this year
Daisy Jones & The Six co-stars (and best friends) Suki and Camila wore denim
Phoebe Bridgers brought business-not-so-casual to the Coachella stage
Camila Cabello stunned in a brown Canadian tuxedo
Tasha Ghouri proved that she's the queen of villa style and festival fashion
Love Island's Indiyah Polack wowed in her a knitted colourful co-ord
The internet’s consensus is in: Madeleine White won the Influencer Olympics 2023
Who has inspired your festival wardrobe this year?