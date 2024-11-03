Margot Robbie welcomes first child with husband Tom Ackerley

3 November 2024, 18:54 | Updated: 3 November 2024, 18:56

Margot Robbie gives birth to first child with husband Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie gives birth to first child with husband Tom Ackerley. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Margot Robbie is no longer pregnant! She's welcomed a healthy baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley, reports say.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That's right Margot Robbie has officially brought another Ken into the world!

The 34-year-old Barbie actress has given birth and welcomed her first child, a healthy baby boy, with her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, according to reports by People and The Mail on Sunday.

Intimate details such as their son's birthdate and name are yet to be revealed but a source has said Margot went into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and "all is well".

Producer Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon MGM Studios&squot; "My Old Ass"
Producer Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon MGM Studios' "My Old Ass". Picture: Getty

Australian star Margot, and her British Husband Tom, made their first appearance since news of the pregnancy broke in at Wimbledon in July.

Margot donned a stylish in a black and white polka dot dress that featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt.

Later on, in September, Margot was in Beverly Hills for the premiere of a brand new film My Old Ass, staring Dance Moms prodigy Maddie Ziegler.

Margot worked as a producer on the film alongside her husband Tom, Josey McNamara and Steven Rales. On the red carpet Margot wore a gorgeous skin tight grey dress.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Margot and her husband Tom met back in 2013 when Margot was playing a supporting role in Suite Francaise. Tom was working on the movie as an assistant director and the two quickly became close friends.

In 2014, they made the decision to live together, but not alone, as they moved in with five other friends who were also working on the project.

Speaking to Vogue, Margot explained her early feelings for Tom, saying: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot.

"Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him'. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

The couple went on to marry in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the Oscars 2024
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the Oscars 2024. Picture: Getty

Congratulations Margot and Tom!

