Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Husband Andre Gray ‘Changed’ For Her After Breaking Her Heart

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke candidly about her relationship with Andre Gray. Picture: Getty/Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock got very honest about her relationship with husband Andre Gray, admitting he ‘broke her heart’ and how she ‘learnt to forgive him’.

The Little Mix ladies are sharing the most candid parts of their lives as they embark on their solo careers, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock taking inspiration from her relationship to write some of her songs, while Perrie Edwards recently admitted she has a song about the end of a friendship on her upcoming album.

Leigh-Anne recently released her first EP and the record includes songs like ‘Stealin’ Love’, ‘Anticipate’ and ‘I’ll Still Be Here’, which all contain lyrics about having her heart broken and reconciling a relationship, something she’s recently opened up about in a candid chat.

The mum-of-two has touched on struggles in her relationship with husband Andre Gray in the past and in a recent interview on Dose of Society she spoke about having her heart broken and how they moved past it.

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray faced difficulties in the early days of their relationship. Picture: Getty

"I learnt the power of forgiveness," Leigh-Anne confessed to the interviewer when she was asked what she learnt from her last heartbreak, adding she is still with the very man who broke her heart, aka footballer husband Andre.

"He went out of his way to change for me," she said. "I think if you can actually get to the other side and make it through it, it makes it all worthwhile."

Leigh-Anne said she’s faced judgement on why she stayed with him, but she added: “I think only you know what's truly right for you. And as I say, if that person can really show that they want to change, like you cannot change somebody. But if they go out of their way to change themselves, I really do think that that kind of tells you everything you need to know."

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray married in June 2023. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She acknowledged that she believes they had to go through their challenges to get to a stronger place in their relationship.

The singer added: “For me personally, I had to go through these struggles and things in our relationship to get to the point where we are now, which is a really beautiful place.”

She finished her chat with: “Don’t see forgiveness as a weak thing to do, it can be a really powerful healing thing.”

Leigh-Anne spoke to Vogue last year about what fans can expect from her debut album and she admitted it ‘gets a bit deep’ about her relationship with Andre, explaining: “Things aren’t perfect, and I get a bit deep with that. It puts it all into perspective and changes you. Things don’t faze me as much, in a good way. Now I feel so resilient.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have two daughters. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

And in a chat with Glamour magazine she touched further on their tests, revealing, “We’ve been through so much to the point where we could’ve split up, but we got through it, and I truly believe we had to go through all that to be the strongest couple we could be.”

She suggested Andre got himself in potentially toxic situations in the early days of their relationship due to the environment he was around when they were both a lot younger.

“Unfortunately, I think a big part of it was his environment and the stereotype that comes with it, in my case, I found it to be quite true. But I’ve watched him grow, and we’ve come so far. I think people often think that if something bad happens in a relationship – if you get cheated on or whatever – that it’s automatically done, it’s over,” she said, “and that’s fair enough. But in my case, I chose to work at it, and I am so happy that I did.

“When you know you have something special, you want to fight for it,” she went on. “If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But if it does, my God, it feels great.”

