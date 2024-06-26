Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Husband Andre Gray ‘Changed’ For Her After Breaking Her Heart

26 June 2024, 11:51

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke candidly about her relationship with Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke candidly about her relationship with Andre Gray. Picture: Getty/Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock got very honest about her relationship with husband Andre Gray, admitting he ‘broke her heart’ and how she ‘learnt to forgive him’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Little Mix ladies are sharing the most candid parts of their lives as they embark on their solo careers, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock taking inspiration from her relationship to write some of her songs, while Perrie Edwards recently admitted she has a song about the end of a friendship on her upcoming album.

Leigh-Anne recently released her first EP and the record includes songs like ‘Stealin’ Love’, ‘Anticipate’ and ‘I’ll Still Be Here’, which all contain lyrics about having her heart broken and reconciling a relationship, something she’s recently opened up about in a candid chat.

The mum-of-two has touched on struggles in her relationship with husband Andre Gray in the past and in a recent interview on Dose of Society she spoke about having her heart broken and how they moved past it.

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray faced difficulties in the early days of their relationship
Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray faced difficulties in the early days of their relationship. Picture: Getty

"I learnt the power of forgiveness," Leigh-Anne confessed to the interviewer when she was asked what she learnt from her last heartbreak, adding she is still with the very man who broke her heart, aka footballer husband Andre.

"He went out of his way to change for me," she said. "I think if you can actually get to the other side and make it through it, it makes it all worthwhile."

Leigh-Anne said she’s faced judgement on why she stayed with him, but she added: “I think only you know what's truly right for you. And as I say, if that person can really show that they want to change, like you cannot change somebody. But if they go out of their way to change themselves, I really do think that that kind of tells you everything you need to know."

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray married in June 2023
Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray married in June 2023. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

She acknowledged that she believes they had to go through their challenges to get to a stronger place in their relationship.

The singer added: “For me personally, I had to go through these struggles and things in our relationship to get to the point where we are now, which is a really beautiful place.”

She finished her chat with: “Don’t see forgiveness as a weak thing to do, it can be a really powerful healing thing.”

Leigh-Anne spoke to Vogue last year about what fans can expect from her debut album and she admitted it ‘gets a bit deep’ about her relationship with Andre, explaining: “Things aren’t perfect, and I get a bit deep with that. It puts it all into perspective and changes you. Things don’t faze me as much, in a good way. Now I feel so resilient.”

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have two daughters
Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have two daughters. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

And in a chat with Glamour magazine she touched further on their tests, revealing, “We’ve been through so much to the point where we could’ve split up, but we got through it, and I truly believe we had to go through all that to be the strongest couple we could be.”

She suggested Andre got himself in potentially toxic situations in the early days of their relationship due to the environment he was around when they were both a lot younger.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dances it out to new song ‘My Love’

“Unfortunately, I think a big part of it was his environment and the stereotype that comes with it, in my case, I found it to be quite true. But I’ve watched him grow, and we’ve come so far. I think people often think that if something bad happens in a relationship – if you get cheated on or whatever – that it’s automatically done, it’s over,” she said, “and that’s fair enough. But in my case, I chose to work at it, and I am so happy that I did.

“When you know you have something special, you want to fight for it,” she went on. “If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But if it does, my God, it feels great.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Who is Taylor Swift's Karma about? Is it about Travis Kelce? The references explained

Who Is Taylor Swift's Karma About? The True Meaning And Travis Kelce Reference Explained

Supernatural Creator Hints Jared Padalecki Will Reunite With Jensen Ackles On The Boys

The Boys Boss Teases Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Reunion In Season 5

TV & Film

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

5 Facts About Love Island's Jessy Potts Including Age, Job And Surprising Talent

Love Island

All of the results from the heart rate challenge on Love Island

Love Island Heart Rate Challenge 2024 Results In Full

Love Island

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits