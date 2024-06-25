Jade Thirlwall Officially Launches Solo Career And Teases New Song

Jade Thirlwall has officially launched her solo career. Picture: Getty/Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Jade Thirlwall has officially embarked on her solo music career, teasing her upcoming debut single.

New music from Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is officially on its way and she’s just confirmed her artist name, set up a solo page of her own on streaming platforms and teased a brand new song!

Jade has confirmed her name will be ‘JADE’, dropping her surname for her next venture and on she’s already uploaded a song teaser with its file name ‘file_00263’.

Over on Instagram Stories she shared a screenshot of her ‘daylist’ and teased her upcoming song, with the words: “angelic chaotic dreamy Tuesday morning since I’ve been listening to chaotic pop, dreamy, bittersweet and file_00263.mp3,” alongside the songs ‘Starburster’ by Fontaines D.C., ‘Sweet Dreams’ by Beyoncé and ‘Puppet On A String’ by Sandie Shaw.

Jade Thirlwall is on the verge of releasing solo music. Picture: Getty

And when you listen to file_00263.mp3, fans can hear Jade describing her new song.

She says: “Do you know what I mean? So it should feel a little Frankensteined, but in a really beautiful way and that’s something that the mic will excel in and production wise blending it all together.”

In the background you can hear Jade’s vocals with a mystical, shaky effect over the top.

The other producers in the room can be heard telling Jade, ‘that’s so cool’ after being treated to a sneak-peek of the song.

Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022. Picture: Getty

It’s thought her debut single samples Sandy Shaw’s ‘Puppet on a String’.

Jade’s teasers come a day after she shared a TikTok about being ‘fed up of waiting to share your new music’. It’s thought she’s been working on her solo content since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022.

Jade Thirlwall dropped another teaser of her solo single on YouTube:



“It should feel really Frankensteined, but in a really beautiful way.”



🔗: https://t.co/4ZR6hQImwX https://t.co/GPmFJsl3aS pic.twitter.com/q6ybt6w622 — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) June 25, 2024

Fans think Jade’s been teasing new music for weeks, after wearing a pink onesie in April covered in shooting stars. In May she was spotted wearing the pattern again, this time on a grey zip-up hoodie, leaving fans thinking she was dropping hints about what to expect from her new music.

