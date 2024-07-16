Two Bombshells Enter Love Island As Maya Jama Returns For Surprise Dumping

Things get serious in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Exclusive: On Tuesday night's episode two brand new bombshells enter the villa and two islanders are sent packing in a surprise dumping.

After all the drama of the last few days, and arguments fuelled by pie based and tennis themed challenges, the Love Island gang deserved a treat, so Tuesday night's episode sees them sent out of the villa for an exclusive summer party.

Their party, hosted by none other than Jess Glynne, is full of surprises, as Jess announces: "I’m actually gassed right now, as I’ve got a little surprise…"

Two brand new islanders enter the villa making an epic entrance at the pool party ready to turn heads.

The islanders were sent out of the villa for a party. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids the new bombshells are London lady Lola Deluca, 22, and Birmingham boy Harry Baker, 25.

But the celebrations come to an abrupt end when Maya Jama makes her entrance ready to axe even more islanders from the villa. They really said 'two in two out'.

The most recent dumping saw four islanders dumped from the show but tonight just one couple will be sent packing.

Making the islanders line up in front of the pool Maya reveals, “the public have been voting for the most compatible couple” and that one couple will be dumped from the island tonight.

Lola Deluca is reportedly entering Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Maya Jama returns to shake things up. Picture: ITV

Last night the vote opened to viewers once again after tensions in the villa reached an ultimate high, especially between Joey Essex and Grace Jackson.

Joey had adamantly accused Grace of still liking him and wanting to hypothetically marry him in the game of 'Snog Marry Pie'.

Grace, of course, refused everything as she cracks on with new boy Reuben Collins.

Last night's episode also saw Mimii Ngulube waiting on the terrace for Ayo Odukoya, which we get to see play out tonight.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

