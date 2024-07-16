Two Bombshells Enter Love Island As Maya Jama Returns For Surprise Dumping

16 July 2024, 14:54 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 15:23

Things get serious in tonight's Love Island
Things get serious in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Exclusive: On Tuesday night's episode two brand new bombshells enter the villa and two islanders are sent packing in a surprise dumping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After all the drama of the last few days, and arguments fuelled by pie based and tennis themed challenges, the Love Island gang deserved a treat, so Tuesday night's episode sees them sent out of the villa for an exclusive summer party.

Their party, hosted by none other than Jess Glynne, is full of surprises, as Jess announces: "I’m actually gassed right now, as I’ve got a little surprise…"

Two brand new islanders enter the villa making an epic entrance at the pool party ready to turn heads.

The islanders were sent out of the villa for a party
The islanders were sent out of the villa for a party. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids the new bombshells are London lady Lola Deluca, 22, and Birmingham boy Harry Baker, 25.

But the celebrations come to an abrupt end when Maya Jama makes her entrance ready to axe even more islanders from the villa. They really said 'two in two out'.

The most recent dumping saw four islanders dumped from the show but tonight just one couple will be sent packing.

Making the islanders line up in front of the pool Maya reveals, “the public have been voting for the most compatible couple” and that one couple will be dumped from the island tonight.

Lola Deluca is reportedly entering Love Island
Lola Deluca is reportedly entering Love Island. Picture: Instagram
Maya Jama returns to shake things up
Maya Jama returns to shake things up. Picture: ITV

Last night the vote opened to viewers once again after tensions in the villa reached an ultimate high, especially between Joey Essex and Grace Jackson.

Joey had adamantly accused Grace of still liking him and wanting to hypothetically marry him in the game of 'Snog Marry Pie'.

Grace, of course, refused everything as she cracks on with new boy Reuben Collins.

Last night's episode also saw Mimii Ngulube waiting on the terrace for Ayo Odukoya, which we get to see play out tonight.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Joey was sent to grab Ayo for a chat with Mimii

Love Island Fans Predict Joey Ruins Things For Mimii In Upcoming Episode

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

A Love Islander spoiler sees Josh laying it on Grace

Love Island Spoiler Has Mimii's Friends Fuming At Josh For Unexpected Kiss

Hot On Capital

House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified

House Of The Dragon Viewers Left Horrified Over 'Disgusting' Daemon Love Scene

Descendants 4 includes beautiful Cameron Boyce tribute

Disney's 'Descendants 4' Includes Emotional Tribute To Cameron Boyce Following His Death

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their friends in Europe

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Look So In Love On Night Out With Their Friends

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 15, 2023

All The Pictures From Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship So Far

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump

Stranger Things 5 First Look Teaser Appears To Confirm Huge Time Jump

Big Brother returns in 2024

The Big Brother UK 2024 Start Date Has Been ‘Confirmed’

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras Tour wardrobe

Taylor Swift Got A Brand New ‘Speak Now’ Dress And Fans Think It Means Something

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift Re-Recordings: All The Release Dates Of The Taylor’s Version Albums In Order

Taylor Swift

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Have Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got back together?

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together?

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen at the England vs Spain Euros 2024 final

Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Were Just In The Same Place And We’re Screaming

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

More Movies & TV News

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?

Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained

Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day"

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Unsolicited X-Rated Audition Videos "Every Day"

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset