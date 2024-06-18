Love Island's Jack Fowler Calls Out Prestigious Airline After Near Death Experience

18 June 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 10:48

Love Island's Jack Fowler experienced a medical emergency mid flight
Love Island's Jack Fowler experienced a medical emergency mid flight. Picture: Instagram: @_jackfowler_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Jack Fowler has had a medical emergency on an Emirates flight that resulted in admittance into hospital after an airline staff’s allergy faux pas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Jack Fowler experienced a traumatic medical emergency aboard an Emirates flight to Dubai this past week which resulted in him needing five oxygen tanks and hospital assistance after the flight landed.

Jack initially rose to fame in series 4 of Love Island where he starred alongside the likes of Wes Nelson, Megan Hanson, Georgia Steel, Adam Collard, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. He also appeared in Love Island Games 2023 alongside Toby Aromolaran and Liberty Poole.

The Love Island Games winner uploaded a series of photos and videos on his Instagram calling out the airline for negligence after he suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction to nuts that he was promised were not in his meal.

Love Island's Jack Fowler needed urgent medical assistance after an allergic reaction
Love Island's Jack Fowler needed urgent medical assistance after an allergic reaction. Picture: Instagram: @_jackfowler_

28-year-old DJ and media personality showed himself injecting adrenalin from an EpiPen into his thigh mid-flight, as well as confronting images of himself breathing with the assistance of oxygen tanks.

In the caption, Jack wrote, “Can’t believe I’m having to post this. And I’m posting because people should be aware of the severity of how bad food allergies can be and the complete negligence from @emirates airline.”

“I recently flew with Emirates Airline where I was given a Cashew Nut. I made my flight attendant aware of my nut allergy twice before being given a chicken curry.”

“I wasn’t given a menu to [choose] from, instead I was asked directly if I wanted chicken or fish. I opted for the chicken. When I asked for the chicken I told the air-host that I’m severely allergic to all nuts. I was then told that there [were] no nuts in the chicken curry.”

Love Island's Jack Fowler was rushed to hospital after his flight landed in Dubai
Love Island's Jack Fowler was rushed to hospital after his flight landed in Dubai. Picture: Instagram: @_jackfowler_

“When I received the meal I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure, and again was told that it does not have nuts included. Trusting my flight attendant I began to eat the chicken curry. Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult.”

Jack revealed that even after numerous times doubling and triple checking that his attendants were aware of his allergy, he was served a chicken curry that clearly contained cashew nuts once the menu had been made available to him.

“I told a flight attendant I couldn’t breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN. It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry’.”

Whether it was a genuine mistake or what seemed like negligence, the incident resulted in real and very scary consequences for Jack.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen),” he continued to write.

“I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey.”

“Once we landed I was rushed into Dubai’s airport Hospital where I continued treatment. What needs to happen for Airlines to take food allergies seriously??”

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba won Love Island Games 2023
Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba won Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Instagram: @justinejoy

Jack’s outrage at the situation was completely validated by his fans, who called the situation ‘shocking’ and ‘appalling.’

One even revealed, as an ex-staff member of that very airline, what the process should have been for the attendant, writing in the comments, “Ex Emirates crew here. We have allergy papers on board & if someone states an allergy you do not give any food until checking those forms.”

“It’s mandatory & we are taught this in training! Inexperienced crew & negligence leading to a life-threatening situation. So sorry you went through this I hope Emirates do better.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have fans raising eyebrows online

Love Island Fans Have Controversial Theory About Joey Essex & Grace Jackson

Ronnie Vint's angered Love Island fans with his behaviour in the villa

Love Island's Ronnie Vint Has Been Compared To These Past Islanders

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Hot On Capital

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why Jaehaerys' Death Was Changed From The Book

Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast

Bridgerton's Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Spill Mirror Scene Secrets On Capital Breakfast
Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Joe Alwyn spoke about Taylor Swift split for the first time

What Did Joe Alwyn Say About His And Taylor Swift's Break Up?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell responds to Francesca Michaela backlash

Bridgerton Boss Responds To Backlash Over Francesca and Michael Stirling Changes

What happened to Theo in Bridgerton? Will he be in season 3 part 2?

What Happened To Theo In Bridgerton? Here's Why Eloise's Love Interest Isn't In Season 3

Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign

Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud Rumours Following Skims Campaign

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Benson Boone's iconic #CapitalSTB moments

Watch The Moment Benson Boone Climbed Wembley Stadium For Fan At Capital's Summertime Ball

Events

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light appeared on MAFS Australia 2024

MAFS Timothy Speaks Out About Blocking Lucinda Light On Instagram

Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 went down on the 16th of June

Will Capital's Summertime Ball Happen In 2025? What You Need To Know

Bradley Simpson performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Bradley Simpson Had All Of Wembley Singing The Vamps Hit At Capital's Summertime Ball

Events

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 On TV

Events

All of #CapitalSTB's best bits

All Of Capital's Summertime Ball's Best Moments

Events

Sabrina Carpenter's Capital Summertime Ball Setlist & 'Nonsense' Outro

Every Song Sabrina Carpenter Performed At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Sabrina Carpenter wow'd the audience at Capital's Summertime Ball

Sabrina Carpenter Sings ‘Please Please Please’ For The First Time In The UK At #CapitalSTB

Events

Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball

Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Events

Capital Summertime Ball Setlist: Every Song Performed At The 2024 Show

The Full Setlist For Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

More Movies & TV News

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books

Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Bridgerton season 4 couple: Who will lead the next season?

Which Couple Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be About? Benedict, Francesca And Eloise's Future Explained
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Confirms What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What Furniture She And Luke Newton Broke In Sex Scene

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset