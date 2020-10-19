Jack Fincham Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating And Who Are His Exes?

On Air Now
19 October 2020, 11:03
Jack Fincham’s girlfriend and exes revealed…
Jack Fincham found fame of the 2018 series of Love Island and he went on to win the show with Dani Dyer. However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they split less than a year later.
But who is Jack dating now? Let’s take a look at his girlfriend and exes…
Jack has most recently been linked to ex-Love Islander Laura Anderson.
According to reports, they’ve ‘always been close but lately they’ve grown more romantic with each other’.
Jack recently split from Connie O’Hara after just two months of dating.
The couple sparked engagement rumours on social media, but their relationship wasn’t meant to be.
According to a reports, Jack called time on their romance as he wanted to concentrate on his baby daughter, Blossom.
A source told a tabloid: "His fitness schedule is round-the-clock and he's very dedicated to reaching his goals in boxing, being in a relationship just doesn't fit at the moment.
"He's also a father so any girlfriend he welcomes into his life needs to be understanding of that, which isn't always easy."
Before that, he had a brief romance with Casey Ranger who is the mother of his daughter and a childhood friend.
Jack famously dated Dani Dyer before that, however, they broke things off less than a year later and she’s now dating Sammy Kimmence and pregnant with her first child.
