Love Island’s Paige Thorne ‘Dating Pro Footballer’ Following Adam Collard Split

6 February 2023, 15:35

Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen
Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Paige Thorne has apparently moved on with a Swansea footballer after ending things with Adam Collard.

Paige Thorne is rumoured to have moved on from her former Love Island boyfriend Adam Collard with Swansea football star Liam Cullen.

According to reports, the Welsh paramedic has found love with the sports player and has been spending time with him romantically after being good pals for a while.

A source told OK! that Paige and Liam are only at the beginning of their romance but are enjoying each other’s company.

Paige Thorne Gets Candid About Wanting To Remove Breast Implants

Paige Thorne has apparently started dating Liam Cullen
Paige Thorne has apparently started dating Liam Cullen. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

The insider said: “Paige is dating footballer Liam Cullen and things are going really well. It’s early days but she’s very happy."

The source, who is close to Paige, added that they hope Liam restores her faith in love following her scandal split from Adam.

“Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam,” added the insider.

Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea player Liam Cullen
Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea player Liam Cullen. Picture: Alamy
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split in October 2022
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split in October 2022. Picture: ITV2

Paige and Liam were first linked when they were snapped together at Thorpe Park’s Fright Night event last September.

They were just friends at the time but it appears a romance has since blossomed as Paige, 24, has reportedly been spotted since in the stands watching Liam, 23, play in Swansea.

Paige is yet to address the romance rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island star Jordan's secret rap career revealed

Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin Has A Secret Career As A Rapper

All of the new characters joining You season 4

Get To Know The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: New Characters, Their Ages & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Sam Smith and Kim Petras gave a bold performance

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Wow In Fiery Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

A closer look inside Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's Grammys 2023 reunion

We All Wish We Were A Fly On The Wall For Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s 2023 Grammys Reunion

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

The best-dressed stars at the 2023 Grammys

A Closer Look At The Most Iconic Grammys 2023 Outfits And Best Dressed Stars From Beyoncé To Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star