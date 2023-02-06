Love Island’s Paige Thorne ‘Dating Pro Footballer’ Following Adam Collard Split

Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea footballer Liam Cullen. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Paige Thorne has apparently moved on with a Swansea footballer after ending things with Adam Collard.

Paige Thorne is rumoured to have moved on from her former Love Island boyfriend Adam Collard with Swansea football star Liam Cullen.

According to reports, the Welsh paramedic has found love with the sports player and has been spending time with him romantically after being good pals for a while.

A source told OK! that Paige and Liam are only at the beginning of their romance but are enjoying each other’s company.

Paige Thorne Gets Candid About Wanting To Remove Breast Implants

Paige Thorne has apparently started dating Liam Cullen. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

The insider said: “Paige is dating footballer Liam Cullen and things are going really well. It’s early days but she’s very happy."

The source, who is close to Paige, added that they hope Liam restores her faith in love following her scandal split from Adam.

“Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam,” added the insider.

Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea player Liam Cullen. Picture: Alamy

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split in October 2022. Picture: ITV2

Paige and Liam were first linked when they were snapped together at Thorpe Park’s Fright Night event last September.

They were just friends at the time but it appears a romance has since blossomed as Paige, 24, has reportedly been spotted since in the stands watching Liam, 23, play in Swansea.

Paige is yet to address the romance rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital