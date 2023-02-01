Paige Thorne Gets Candid About Wanting To Remove Breast Implants

1 February 2023, 16:03

Paige Thorne revealed she got breast implants before heading on Love Island
Paige Thorne revealed she got breast implants before heading on Love Island. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/ITV2
Love Island’s Paige Thorne revealed she has regrets about getting breast implants.

The Welsh paramedic shot to fame on the popular ITV2 show last year, which saw her end her journey with Adam Collard, and has now revealed her regrets about getting the cosmetic enhancement before heading on the show.

After having her surgery done a little over a year ago, Paige admitted she has regrets about changing her breast size.

Who Leaves Love Island Tonight? All The Fan Theories

Love Island Fans Divided Over Paige Thorne's Teary Haircut Video

Paige Thorne got candid about wanting to remove her breast implants
Paige Thorne got candid about wanting to remove her breast implants. Picture: Getty

Revealing she’s considering having her implants removed, the 24-year-old told this tabloid: “I’m supposed to be a bra size 32E now, but I would happily go down to a B which is what I was before.

She continued: “The surgeon did a great job and I do love them, but I think there’s something about having big boobs that can add to your body because it makes you feel a lot bigger.

"I don’t like wearing low cut tops now because they’re always there and sometimes it’s ok, and sometimes they’re a bit much - you just have to find clothes that fit them better.”

Paige Thorne revealed she had breast implants put in before Love Island last year
Paige Thorne revealed she had breast implants put in before Love Island last year. Picture: ITV2
Paige Thorne said she hated putting on bikinis whilst on Love Island
Paige Thorne said she hated putting on bikinis whilst on Love Island. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram

Paige also got candid about the struggles she faced with body image whilst on the show, admitting she hated putting on bikinis.

She went on to say she just had to 'suck it up' and put on a 'brave face'.

Paige won’t be the first islander to reverse cosmetic enhancements after leaving Love Island as past contestants Faye Winter (2021) and Molly-Mae Hague (2019) previously got candid about having their fillers removed after the show.

