Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Wants To Be Engaged By 30 And Won't Date Anyone Famous Again

5 February 2019, 11:58

Megan Barton-Hanson wants a ring by the time she's 30.
Megan Barton-Hanson wants a ring by the time she's 30. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed she has six-years to get engaged.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson announced their split last week, however, the 24-year-old has now revealed her new relationship hopes.

According to reports, the ex-Islanders' relationship broke down because they ‘moved too quickly’ after the villa and became ‘very intense’.

Love Island’s Jack Fincham Admits He Made A “Terrible, Terrible Error” Taking Cocaine On A Night Out

Speaking to OK!, the reality star opened up about her relationship goals, saying: “I’m 24, by 30 I want to be engaged and I’d like to have kids at 32.”

“I want to be with someone who’s going to be my life partner,” Megan reveals.

When talking about ex Wes, she added: “I don’t think Wes is ready, even though I thought he was the one.”

Megan outlined the reason of the split being: “Our ambitions and goals in life are very different.

“Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble – but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much. I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn’t love me back.”

She previously slammed the Dancing On Ice team for deliberately pairing Wes with Vanessa Bauer.

“The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me.”

“Also the judges making comments like Jason [Gardiner] saying that Wes and Vanessa made a ‘lovely couple’ was frustrating.”

If Megan is your type of gal, she revealed exactly what type of beau she wants next: "I want someone to take charge, I want a man. I want to be swept off my feet.”

He also doesn’t have to be famous, ideally not actually.

