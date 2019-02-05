Love Island’s Jack Fincham Admits He Made A “Terrible, Terrible Error” Taking Cocaine On A Night Out

Jack Fincham admitted to taking cocaine on a night out. Picture: Instagram

The reality star who has been dating Dani Dyer since the show admitted he regretted taking drugs on a wild night out with fellow Love Island stars Adam Collard and Sam Bird.

Love Island’s Jack Fincham apologised to fans after admitting to taking cocaine during a wild night out.

The reality star, who is dating Dani Dyer, made the shock confession to the tabloids, explaining that he regretted his decision to try the class A drug.

He explained, “I’ve made a mistake and I’m sorry for it and that’s the truth. [I made a] terrible, terrible error.”

The former pen salesman revealed that since he won Love Island with Dani, the circles he has been moving in have changed and he was offered the drug on a night out with fellow Love Islanders Adam Collard and Sam Bird.

He admitted, “I’m in a new world of partying and stuff, and being in circles that I would never normally have been in. I’d never normally be in these situations but, yes, since winning the show I have been offered cocaine a lot.

Jack had been on the night out with fellow Islanders Sam Bird and Adam Collard. Picture: Instagram

“But I went out all night, I was drinking and I just got carried away and made a stupid, stupid mistake which I wish I’d never done, you know. I regret it.”

He admitted that the added money and freebies that come with fame contributed to the decision, “In the past I would never have found myself in a club where everyone wants to be your friend – but obviously they’re not really your friends at all.

“Before I couldn’t really afford to go out and drink all night with how expensive it is. But all of a sudden I’m being offered free drinks the whole night, getting more drunk than I ever would have been before and I’ve gone along with it.

Jack Fincham admitted girlfriend Dani Dyer wasn't happy with his confession. Picture: Instagram

"That night it was a complete error in judgment. It’s a silly thing to do, it’s not something I’ve made a habit of. I mean, what an idiot.

“It’s not a reflection of my character, but I’ve had a blowout. It was a lapse in judgment, but it’s not something that I’ll ever do again.”

Jack acknowledged that he has a lot to lose by admitting to taking drugs, explaining, “This has made me think, and I’ve realised now especially how much I’ve actually got to lose.

“I’ve been working hard for the stuff that I’ve been doing so far. I never want to mess that up, ever. I’ve been so grateful to even get in this position anyway.

Jack Fincham is dating Dani Dyer after meeting in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

"All the hard work I’ve done to get into this position I’d never want to mess that up with just one silly lapse of judgment.”

Jack’s girlfriend is also not impressed with his decision, he revealed, “I’ve told Dani, and obviously she doesn’t agree with anything like that at all.

“She doesn’t like all that. But obviously she’ll always support me. She said, ‘I’ll always support you, you made a mistake, we all make mistakes, but don’t ever do it again’.

“I don’t want to bring her into it, I’ve had a conversation with her and it’s not fair on her.”

