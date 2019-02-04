Love Island’s Charlie Brake Has Been Sliding Into Newly Single Megan Barton-Hanson’s Comments

Charlie Brake commented on Megan Barton-Hanson's new post. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson announced her split from Wes Nelson last week, but another Love Island star has already been sliding into her comments…

It might have been a sad week for Megan Barton-Hanson after announcing her split from Wes Nelson, but she’s already got another Love Island star sliding into her comments.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that fellow Love Island 2018 contestant Charlie Brake commented on one of Megan’s new pictures, saying “Megssss” with the clapping emoji.

Charlie Brake slid into Megan Barton-Hanson's comments. Picture: Instagram

Charlie had paired up with Ellie Brown on the show but the couple parted ways in October, with Charlie announcing it on social media.

He wrote, “Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her all the best.”

Megan and Wes only split last week, becoming one of this series’ longest-standing couples, announcing their split with a customised version of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s ‘conscious uncoupling’ statement.

Megan and Wes customised Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 'conscious uncoupling' statement. Picture: Instagram

The couple clarified that the statement wasn't a joke. Picture: Instagram

You have to give it to Charlie for shooting his shot – but we reckon it’s still a bit soon after the split for MBH to be thinking about someone new!

