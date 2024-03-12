Why Did Molly And Zach From Love Island Split?

Love Island's Molly and Zach offficially announce their split. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

By Tiasha Debray

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have broken up less than a year after meeting on Love Island, but why did they split?

Zach and Molly placed fourth place in the 2023 season of Love Island behind winners Sammy and Jess. Molly was shockingly dumped from the island after former star Kady chose to partner with Zach, but in a surprise twist, Molly re-entered the villa during Casa Amor and rekindled her relationship with Zach.

The pair have now officially announced their break up following the very recent split of fellow Islanders Tyrique and Ella.

This is not the first time the pair have been rumoured to have split and Zach’s brushed them off in the past, “I have a bit of a laugh when I hear about split rumours,” he told The Tab.

But this time it’s different, it’s for real, so why did Molly and Zach split?

Molly and Zach claim their breakup was amicable. Picture: Getty

Why did Molly and Zach split?

After just over seven months of dating, Molly and Zach have officially confirmed they’ve split up as they've come to the realisation that perhaps they're better off as friends.

The pair released statements that announced the news and emphasised that the breakup was amicable and that they remain friends.

"Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week," the statement read. "They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures."

"The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another. They have both said, 'Relationships don't need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody'."

Zach recently went on a rant on social media about cleaning up his life. Picture: Getty

Whilst the sentiment should be applauded, we can’t help but question whether this break-up is as amicable as they’re trying to suggest. After all, both Molly and Zach have already gone through and erased each other’s presence on their personal Instagrams.

The break up couldn’t have been a long time coming because the pair were seen enjoying a romantic couple trip to Finland together just two months ago. It came less than two months ago. Molly had also gone and gotten both their zodiacs tattoos on her wrist and they’d spent last Christmas together.

Something must have changed recently to cause the breakup, and fans are speculating it had to do with Zach’s partying lifestyle.

Molly and Zach have erased each other’s presence on their personal Instagram accounts. Picture: Instagram/mollygracemarsh

Especially because recently, the reality star went on a rant on his social media pages about cleaning up his life."Tomorrow I quit drinking and smoking. Nights out. Late nights. Junk food… Dedicating the next 6 months of my life to the gym,” he said to his fans on Instagram.

"I'm retired. Boots have been hung up… Time I stop messing out. This cheers is to the grind…Documenting/educating how dedication and focus can change your life."

From the sounds of it, Zach’s been enjoying his post-Love Island fame maybe a little too much and he’s now ready to get control of his life again and step away from social media.

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble head to Jonas Brothers concert

"It's so easy to get caught up in this 'temporary fun’,” he continued on his Instagram."Stepping out, social media, alcohol are all temptations that hold you back and distract you from what really matters in life."

"I've never been a sheep. So I need to stop following the crowd… If you ain't grinding in this life then what are you living for.”

Was Molly the reason Zach’s trying to clean up his act? Or was the break up the wake up call for him?

