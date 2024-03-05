Have Adam And Arabella Split After Love Island All Stars?

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi haven't confirmed if they're still together. Picture: ITV2

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi haven't confirmed whether they're still together. What’s going on with these two, have they split?

Love Island All Stars saw series two’s Adam Maxted and series five’s Arabella Chi grow close after entering separately as bombshells, following Arabella’s tumultuous time in the South African villa.

They weren’t a couple for long, but they were voted out as a pair after the other dumped Islanders returned to decide who should leave ahead of the final, branding them the ‘least compatible’.

Since then, Arabella and Max haven’t shared much about their relationship unlike their fellow Islanders, leading some fans to believe they’ve split.

All Stars: Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted were sent packing. Picture: ITV2

Have Adam and Arabella split after Love Island All Stars?

As far as we know, Adam and Arabella have not split. Instead, the couple have simply ‘not put a label on things’ and are taking their relationship slow.

Arabella hinted at their relationship status two weeks after they returned home as she showed off her new flat in London. The model posted a picture of herself in the swanky reception area of her building, writing in the caption: “New beginnings.”

Adam was quick to comment with three flame emojis and Arabella replied with three love hearts. While this doesn’t prove they’ve made their relationship official, it does prove they’re on good terms at least.

Arabella Chi surprised the Islanders with her appearance on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

In a recent chat with Belfast Live, Adam confirmed they’re taking things slow as they get to know each other in the outside world.

He said: "I said to her I feel like she needs a little bit of time to see her family and catch up with her friends because she'd been out there for like seven weeks."

"We're just going to take it slow and we've planned that I'm going to see her next week on Tuesday and I think that's the best way is we take it slow and we just continue to get to know each other.

"We know there's an attraction there and there's a vibe there but it's just about whether or not now we're both in alignment with one, what it is that we want from a relationship and two, like in life, are we in the same place going forward."

Adam Maxted was originally a bombshell on Love Island series two. Picture: ITV2

He went on: "But we've had a lot of deep chats and it seems like we are but I'm just at a stage where I just don't want to force anything - if it's meant to be, it'll happen and it's definitely moving into the right in the right direction but we haven't put a label on anything yet."

They were only coupled up for one week before they were booted out of the villa which is why they haven’t given into the pressures of displaying their relationship on social media.

Arabella had a turbulent time in the villa, coupling up with former flame Toby Aromolaran only for him to switch up his feelings a few days later and decide his heart was with Georgia Steel, who he also has a history with.

