Love Island's Georgia Harrison And Anton Danyluk Spark Split Concerns

Georgia Harrison sparked concern she'd split from Anton Danyluk. Picture: Getty/Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Georgia Harrison has fans concerned she and Anton Danyluk have split following a recent video about curing her ‘depression’.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk reached the final of Love Island All Stars in February and appeared to be one of the strongest couples since leaving the villa together, however, Georgia’s latest video has sparked concerns they’ve split.

On Instagram on Monday Georgia posted a video of herself running from the baggage claim at an airport with the caption: “‘Leaving the country won’t cure your depression’” with “Me:” written underneath it.

Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ played over the top as she whizzed toward the exit of the airport.

Georgia left Love Island boyfriend Anton at home to head on a juice retreat, following up her airport post with a clip of herself pouring a juice the following morning and a bikini selfie before she headed out in the sun.

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk met on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Getty

Although her baggage claim video sparked fears she’s split from Anton, a quick look at the couple’s recent posts seem to prove they’re still loved up.

The upload prior documented their romantic getaway to Edinburgh and before that they uploaded an adorable montage of their last month together since leaving the villa and the start of their relationship in the outside world.

Georgia even met Anton’s mum, who he’s super close with, for the first time on his podcast, ‘What’s the crack?’.

Anton told his mum: “Me and Georgia are getting to a really good stage in our relationship and you need to meet sooner rather than later. So I’ve actually asked her to come along today to do the podcast.”

Georgia Harrison sprints through airport with a suitcase

His mum hilariously – awkwardly – asked her son in response: “You want me to meet Georgia for the first time on a podcast? Have you thought this through?”

Anton asked, “Is there anything you want to get off your chest to make things a bit faster?”

Sherrie told Georgia: “I lost sleep over you, you did my nut in.”

“Georgia replied: “I am sorry. Honestly I never once spoke badly of Anton.”

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

His mum fumed: “You said he gave you the f*****g ick.”

“That’s just communicating how I felt at the time,” Georgia replied, adding she used it to best describe her feelings at the time.

However, the trio got past the awkward point as they moved on to discuss Anton’s manhood.

