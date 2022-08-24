Pretty Little Thing CEO Responds To Backlash Over Indiyah 'Snub’ After Gemma Owen’s Deal

PLT's owner Umar Kamani hinted Indiyah may still be in the running for a brand deal following Gemma backlash
PLT shoppers slammed the fast fashion brand for using Indiyah Polack ‘for engagement’ before signing Gemma Owen as their new brand ambassador.

Pretty Little Thing has faced backlash this week from shoppers after fans accused the brand of using Love Island’s Indiyah Polack ‘for engagement’ before signing Gemma Owen.

The daughter of Michael Owen and runner-up on this summer’s series has been confirmed as the latest ambassador for the fast fashion brand and the only other Love Island signing following in the footsteps of Molly-Mae Hague.

Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Held Him Back From Pursuing Gemma Owen At The Start

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

However, the six-figure deal left fans with some questions after some accused the brand of using Indiyah for ‘engagement’ after the clothing giant put out two public polls and asked people to vote for who they’d want to see get the PLT brand deal between Indiyah and Gemma.

Screenshots were then shared showing that Indiyah received 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets whilst Gemma’s received 400 likes and 185 retweets.

Gemma Owen has been confirmed as PLT's new brand ambassador
PLT fans accused the clothing brand of using Love Island's Indiyah for 'engagement'
Just a short few days later, PLT CEO Umar Kamani responded to the questions in a now-deleted tweet.

Umar cryptically tweeted: “PLT fans we listen to you, you will see.”

He also responded to a tweet which read: “I promise you the CEO of plt didn’t look at this pic and throw indiyah off the cards. Just because nothing has been announced doesn’t mean nothing is going on behind the scenes pls.”

Umar responded to the tweet with a zipper-mouth face emoji, implying he doesn’t want to spill the beans too soon.

This comes after it was reported by MailOnline that Indiyah is ‘in talks’ for a huge fashion deal with online retailer Boohoo.

A source said: “Indiyah is currently in talks for a huge deal with Boohoo. They feel that she can achieve great things with the brand and is the perfect fit.”

Fitness and gym wear brand Gymshark have also expressed their interest in locking in Indiyah for a brand deal after reaching out to her on Twitter, saying: “Hey @1ndiyah can we pull you for a chat.”

They then followed it up with: “Btw we already slid in the DM, we just wanna make sure she sees it.”

Indiyah is the latest of her co-stars to be lined up for lucrative deals following Gemma, Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s signings.

