Umar Kamani’s Net Worth: PrettyLittleThing CEO's Huge Fortune Revealed

What is PLT CEO Umar Kamani's net worth? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

What is Umar Kamani’s net worth? His huge salary and earnings revealed as his brand PrettyLittleThing hires Molly-Mae Hague as creative director.

Umar Kamani has made a name for himself as an insanely successful businessman as the CEO and co-founder of fast fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Considering how huge the fashion brand has become in recent years, it’s no surprise that the 33-year-old has an eye-watering net worth thanks to his works in the fashion world.

Molly-Mae Hague has also been announced as the creative director of PLT, which is sure to see the brand’s popularity soar even more!

What Actually Is Molly-Mae’s New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

But what exactly is Umar Kamani’s net worth?

Let’s take a look…

What is Umar Kamani's net worth? Picture: Alamy

Molly-Mae Hague has become PLT's creative director for the UK & EU. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

PrettyLittleThing owner Umar Kamani’s net worth

Manchester-born Umar is said to be worth roughly $455 million (£331 million) as of 2021, according to a number of outlets.

This comes after he founded PLT with his brother Adam back in 2012 when he was just 24 years old.

The entrepreneur also recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend and model Nada Adelle, as he proposed with a stunning $2 million (£1.5 million) diamond ring!

Umar Kamani is the CEO of PrettyLittleThing. Picture: Alamy

What does Umar Kamani own?

Umar is the CEO of PrettyLittleThing, which he set up with his brother.

However, his father Mahmud is also the founder of fellow fashion retailer Boohoo, which was first launched in 2006.

Umar’s father is now a billionaire thanks to his fashion empire, and it's looking like the PLT owner is soon to follow in his father’s footsteps!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital