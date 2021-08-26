Umar Kamani’s Net Worth: PrettyLittleThing CEO's Huge Fortune Revealed

26 August 2021, 14:49

What is PLT CEO Umar Kamani's net worth?
What is PLT CEO Umar Kamani's net worth? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

What is Umar Kamani’s net worth? His huge salary and earnings revealed as his brand PrettyLittleThing hires Molly-Mae Hague as creative director.

Umar Kamani has made a name for himself as an insanely successful businessman as the CEO and co-founder of fast fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Considering how huge the fashion brand has become in recent years, it’s no surprise that the 33-year-old has an eye-watering net worth thanks to his works in the fashion world.

Molly-Mae Hague has also been announced as the creative director of PLT, which is sure to see the brand’s popularity soar even more!

What Actually Is Molly-Mae’s New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

But what exactly is Umar Kamani’s net worth?

Let’s take a look…

What is Umar Kamani's net worth?
What is Umar Kamani's net worth? Picture: Alamy
Molly-Mae Hague has become PLT's creative director for the UK & EU
Molly-Mae Hague has become PLT's creative director for the UK & EU. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

PrettyLittleThing owner Umar Kamani’s net worth

Manchester-born Umar is said to be worth roughly $455 million (£331 million) as of 2021, according to a number of outlets.

This comes after he founded PLT with his brother Adam back in 2012 when he was just 24 years old.

The entrepreneur also recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend and model Nada Adelle, as he proposed with a stunning $2 million (£1.5 million) diamond ring!

Umar Kamani is the CEO of PrettyLittleThing
Umar Kamani is the CEO of PrettyLittleThing. Picture: Alamy

What does Umar Kamani own?

Umar is the CEO of PrettyLittleThing, which he set up with his brother.

However, his father Mahmud is also the founder of fellow fashion retailer Boohoo, which was first launched in 2006.

Umar’s father is now a billionaire thanks to his fashion empire, and it's looking like the PLT owner is soon to follow in his father’s footsteps!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards gave birth on 21 August

Has Perrie Edwards Named Her Baby Yet?

Love Island's Chloe Burrows has responded to her viral memes

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Hilariously Responds To Viral Memes Of Herself

Harry Styles begins his tour in September in the US

A Behind The Scenes Look At Harry Styles' Love On Tour Concert

Lizzo reacts to latest Chris Evans development on TikTok

WATCH: Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To Her Baby With Chris Evans On TikTok

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed a pamper day after giving birth to her twins

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off New Look After Welcoming Twin Babies

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him