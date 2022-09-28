Molly-Mae Hague Fans Convinced She Dropped A Clue About What She’ll Name Her Baby

28 September 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 12:02

Some people think they know what Molly-Mae Hague will name her baby
Some people think they know what Molly-Mae Hague will name her baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague fans think they’ve already worked out what she’ll name her baby, thanks to a huge clue from Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Tommy Fury - and fans think they already know what they’ll name their little one.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, where they became runners-up on the show, and one memorable moment in particular has made it to fans’ guesses of what they’ll name their baby.

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

The PLT creative director and her boxer beau have already found out the gender of their baby after having an intimate gender reveal at home, which Molly-Mae shared a glimpse of on her YouTube channel.

The couple seemed overjoyed about what they were expecting - however, the black-and-white video left fans in the dark about whether they were having a baby boy or girl.

Fans are convinced they know what Molly-Mae and Tommy will name their baby
Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant and expecting her first baby
Some fans are pretty sure, however, that if the couple welcome a little girl then Molly-Mae and Tommy could name their daughter after their most iconic Love Island memory; Ellie Belly.

For those who don’t remember, Ellie Belly was the name of Molly’s much-loved elephant teddy bear, who she kept with her at all times on the show.

Fans have since speculated that this could be the name of their child if they have a baby girl, with one person saying in the comments: “There's an Ellie in the belly,” while another added, “Can you please name it Ellie?”

Some fans think Molly-Mae and Tommy will name their baby Ellie if they have a girl
Molly-Mae previously admitted she likes some 'unusual' monikers
Molly-Mae dished on her fave baby names a few years back, telling fans in 2020 that she liked some ‘unusual’ names when questioned by fans.

"No one in my child's class is going to have the same name as them,” said the social media star.

"I already have names in mind that I know everyone is going to hate, and I just can't wait for it."

