Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Let Slip They’re Having A Baby Girl?

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury might have dropped a clue they’re expecting a baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their pregnancy just a few days ago, and fans have already spotted a clue about their baby’s sex.

While grocery shopping earlier this week, Tommy posted a photo of Molly pushing their trolley and eagle-eyed fans spotted a pink rattle amongst their food items, suggesting a little girl is on the way.

After revealing their baby news, the Love Island stars posted a video of some of Molly’s pregnancy milestones so far, including the moment they discovered their little one’s sex.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Have Already Picked Their Baby Name

The couple popped a giant balloon reading, ‘boy or girl?’ but kept the video in black-and-white to keep the news under wraps a little longer.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got together on Love Island 2019. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague fans spotted a pink rattle in her shopping trolley. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Since announcing the news she and Tommy are expecting, the 23-year-old has answered a few questions about her pregnancy on social media, revealing she’s past the five-month mark.

They’ve also already got their child’s name picked out, after Molly-Mae revealed it’s something they decided on ‘from basically the day we met’.

In a Q&A this week she was also asked whether she’s had any pregnancy cravings, which the blogger responded to with: “No! To be honest I’ve craved absolutely everything. The amount of food I ate in the first trimester was actually obscene.

“The hunger really caught me by surprise and I’d say has been my main pregnancy symptom.”

Tommy has also since shared the pregnancy photos on Instagram, calling it ‘a dream come true.’

