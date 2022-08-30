Love Island’s Amy Hart Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Sam Rason

30 August 2022, 10:17

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amy Hart, who appeared on Love Island 2019, announced she and her boyfriend Sam Rason are expecting their first child together.

Love Island star Amy Hart is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Sam Rason!

The 30-year-old reality TV star shared the exciting news while appearing on Loose Women on Monday, as she detailed her pregnancy journey so far.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

Love Island’s First Ever Diss Track Is Being Written About Luca And Jacques

Amy revealed that she’s between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant, adding she’s hoping to keep the gender of the baby a surprise until the end.

She also told how, despite freezing her eggs and planning to start IVF, she conceived naturally with Sam.

Amy Hart is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason
Amy Hart is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart revealed she's between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant
Amy Hart revealed she's between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Explaining how it all happened, Amy told the Loose Women panel: “It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year… I had my 30th completely sober – Amesfest. Stacey’s sister made me a cup so no one could see what I was drinking and everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk?’”

She added: “And I said to my best friend, ‘People are beginning to ask’, and she said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then!’ So the Abba tribute band was playing Lay All Your Love On Me and I started crawling across the dancefloor, and nobody asked again!”

When Amy’s boyfriend Sam joined the panel, he went on to say: “It was just such a shock, it was so unplanned, it just happened – disbelief really.”

Amy Hart and Sam Rason have been dating for over a year
Amy Hart and Sam Rason have been dating for over a year. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart and Sam Rason shared their pregnancy with an adorable Abba announcement
Amy Hart and Sam Rason shared their pregnancy with an adorable Abba announcement. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram
Amy Hart revealed that she and her boyfriend conceived naturally
Amy Hart revealed that she and her boyfriend conceived naturally. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Going on to share their pregnancy announcement online, the pair shared a series of snaps on her Instagram as they dressed up like members of Abba, writing: “Mamma Mia, Here we go…..” whilst holding up their scan photo.

Amy explained in the caption that she wanted to share her news on Loose Women first as she had openly discussed fertility MOTs, solo IVF, and egg freezing on the show before, so felt it was only right to have that as the place she announced her exciting news.

Amy, who formerly dated Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard, has been dating model and entrepreneur Sam for a year, with the couple first going public with their relationship in 2021.

Fellow Love Island alum have been amongst the floods of ‘congrats’ messages shared with the expecting parents, with Molly-Mae Hague, Anna Vakili, Rosie Williams, Paige Turley and Tasha Ghouri sharing their excitement following the couple's announcement.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Demi has dished on their documentary regret

Demi Lovato Reveals Regrets Over Making Several Documentaries

Ekin-Su has broke her silence after Davide allegedly left an event with two girls

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Shares Cryptic Post After Boyfriend Davide Is Seen Leaving Party With Two Girls

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

All the 'Midnights' theories so far

5 Taylor Swift Fan Theories About ‘Midnights’ & All The Easter Eggs So Far

Lil Nas X's wholesome interaction with a fan has gone viral

Lil Nas X Fan Praises Star After ‘Genuine’ Interaction At The VMAs

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star