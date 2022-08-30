Love Island’s Amy Hart Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Sam Rason

By Capital FM

Amy Hart, who appeared on Love Island 2019, announced she and her boyfriend Sam Rason are expecting their first child together.

Love Island star Amy Hart is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Sam Rason!

The 30-year-old reality TV star shared the exciting news while appearing on Loose Women on Monday, as she detailed her pregnancy journey so far.

Amy revealed that she’s between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant, adding she’s hoping to keep the gender of the baby a surprise until the end.

She also told how, despite freezing her eggs and planning to start IVF, she conceived naturally with Sam.

Amy Hart is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason.

Amy Hart revealed she's between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant.

Explaining how it all happened, Amy told the Loose Women panel: “It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year… I had my 30th completely sober – Amesfest. Stacey’s sister made me a cup so no one could see what I was drinking and everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk?’”

She added: “And I said to my best friend, ‘People are beginning to ask’, and she said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then!’ So the Abba tribute band was playing Lay All Your Love On Me and I started crawling across the dancefloor, and nobody asked again!”

When Amy’s boyfriend Sam joined the panel, he went on to say: “It was just such a shock, it was so unplanned, it just happened – disbelief really.”

Amy Hart and Sam Rason have been dating for over a year.

Amy Hart and Sam Rason shared their pregnancy with an adorable Abba announcement.

Amy Hart revealed that she and her boyfriend conceived naturally.

Going on to share their pregnancy announcement online, the pair shared a series of snaps on her Instagram as they dressed up like members of Abba, writing: “Mamma Mia, Here we go…..” whilst holding up their scan photo.

Amy explained in the caption that she wanted to share her news on Loose Women first as she had openly discussed fertility MOTs, solo IVF, and egg freezing on the show before, so felt it was only right to have that as the place she announced her exciting news.

Amy, who formerly dated Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard, has been dating model and entrepreneur Sam for a year, with the couple first going public with their relationship in 2021.

Fellow Love Island alum have been amongst the floods of ‘congrats’ messages shared with the expecting parents, with Molly-Mae Hague, Anna Vakili, Rosie Williams, Paige Turley and Tasha Ghouri sharing their excitement following the couple's announcement.

