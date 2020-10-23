How To Watch After We Collided From The Comfort Of Your Home

23 October 2020, 13:17

After We Collided is available to watch on VOD
After We Collided is available to watch on VOD. Picture: After Movie

After We Collided is finally available to watch online – here’s how to watch in the UK and other countries.

After We Collided, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, is being released in US movie theatres on 23 October just weeks after it hit cinemas in the UK.

It’s also now available to watch on some VOD platforms, meaning you can watch it wherever you are in the world.

After We Collided Is Getting Two More Sequels

Here’s all the info on how you can watch After We Collided and whether it will be on Netflix.

How to watch After We Collided

After We Collided lands in US cinemas on 23 October and it will also be available to watch on iTunes and VUDU.

On iTunes, it’s $6.99 (around £5) to rent or $14.99 (£11.50) to buy.

It will also be available to rent or purchase on GooglePlay at a later date.

What time does After We Collided come out?

After We Collided is available to watch online
After We Collided is available to watch online. Picture: After Movie

After We Collided’s release time depends on which streaming platform you choose to watch it, but the film will have become available in the early hours of 23 October – perfect timing for your weekend film night!

Will After We Collided be on Netflix?

After We Collided isn’t on Netflix, being released on VOD platforms first.

The first instalment After is on Netflix, giving fans hope After We Collided will also eventually be added.

After landed on Netflix six months after it was released in 2019, so if After We Collided were also to join the streaming site it might be early 2021.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest After News!

More News

See more More News

Sam Thompson was told by a 'mutual friend' that Zara McDermott had cheated on him. But who was it?

Who Told Sam Thompson Zara McDermott Cheated?

Adele's weight loss has been a hot topic the past couple of years

How Did Adele Lose Weight And What Is The Sirtfood Diet?

Adele has transformed her appearance since entering the spotlight

Adele’s Transformation Through The Years: Pictures Of The Singer Then And Now

Adele

Ariana Grande has made the ponytail her trademark

Only True Ariana Grande Fans Will Get 100% On This Ponytail Quiz

Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020.

Who Will Sing The Song On The New John Lewis Advert?

Little Mix 'Sweet Melody' have fans speculating about the meaning

Little Mix ‘Sweet Melody’ Lyrics Unwrapped – Are They Taking Aim At Their Exes?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album