How To Watch After We Collided From The Comfort Of Your Home

After We Collided is available to watch on VOD. Picture: After Movie

After We Collided is finally available to watch online – here’s how to watch in the UK and other countries.

After We Collided, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, is being released in US movie theatres on 23 October just weeks after it hit cinemas in the UK.

It’s also now available to watch on some VOD platforms, meaning you can watch it wherever you are in the world.

After We Collided Is Getting Two More Sequels

Here’s all the info on how you can watch After We Collided and whether it will be on Netflix.

How to watch After We Collided

After We Collided lands in US cinemas on 23 October and it will also be available to watch on iTunes and VUDU.

On iTunes, it’s $6.99 (around £5) to rent or $14.99 (£11.50) to buy.

It will also be available to rent or purchase on GooglePlay at a later date.

What time does After We Collided come out?

After We Collided is available to watch online. Picture: After Movie

After We Collided’s release time depends on which streaming platform you choose to watch it, but the film will have become available in the early hours of 23 October – perfect timing for your weekend film night!

Will After We Collided be on Netflix?

After We Collided isn’t on Netflix, being released on VOD platforms first.

The first instalment After is on Netflix, giving fans hope After We Collided will also eventually be added.

After landed on Netflix six months after it was released in 2019, so if After We Collided were also to join the streaming site it might be early 2021.

