After We Collided Is Getting Two More Sequels

It's been confirmed the After films will have a third and fourth sequel just as After We Collided recently hit cinemas.

Following the international success of Harry Styles fan fiction movies After and After We Collided, it’s been confirmed the franchise will have a third and fourth sequel.

Author Anna Todd wrote a total of five novels, so the news is no surprise to diehard fans of the books.

After We Collided was recently released in select cinemas, with screenings booked up to their maximum as fans rushed to see the new film which follows rebel Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and model student Tessa (Josephine Langford) as they figure out their complicated relationship.

The sequels are titled After We Fell and After Ever Happy and have already gone into production.

Things are expected to get even more dramatic in the teen romance, as the synopsis for After We Fell reads: "Tessa’s life begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family.

“The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she’s been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage."

Meanwhile, the plot for After Ever Happy is set to involve even more heartache.

Hardin and Tessa's love story will continue in two more sequels. Picture: After We Collided

After's prequel Before is yet to have a film confirmed in the franchise. Picture: After We Collided

It reads: "It’s never been all rainbows and sunshine for Tessa and Hardin, but each new challenge they’ve faced has only made their passionate bond stronger and stronger. But when a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core—and then Tessa suffers a tragedy—will they stick together again, or be torn apart?"

The fifth novel in the series, Before, is actually a prequel to the first, but there’s no sign yet of whether that too will be made into a film.

Considering how successful the films have been around the world so far, fans can probably expect to see Before on the big screen at a later date.

