How To Watch After We Collided In The UK And Is It Coming To Netflix?

5 August 2020, 17:00

After We Collided has a delayed release date in the UK
After We Collided has a delayed release date in the UK. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After sequel After We Collided has staggered release dates across the world, but how can you watch it in the UK?

After We Collided is the follow-up movie to Wattpad novel turned-film After, which is now available on Netflix, but fans are keen to know how they can watch the sequel when it's eventually released.

After We Collided: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything We Know About The After Sequel

The release date of After We Collided is staggered across the world due to a delay in production because of the pandemic, meaning its UK release is yet to be confirmed.

When it's finally released, here's how you can catch up on After We Collided in the UK...

How can I watch After We Collided in the UK?

The After sequel will hopefully land on Netflix in 2021
The After sequel will hopefully land on Netflix in 2021. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Collided will eventually be in UK cinemas, after a release date of 2 October in the US and many other countries.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page once the UK release date is confirmed.

Is After We Collided coming to Netflix?

The first movie, After, was added to Netflix six months after its cinema release in 2019, so fans should expect to see After We Collided follow suit at some point in 2021.

Based on the fact the UK will have a later release date than most other countries for it even to hit cinemas, we may have to wait for it to be added a little longer than those in the US.

US viewers will likely see it on Netflix in April 2021.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest After News!

More News

See more More News

Kissing Booth star Joey King cast alongside Brad Pitt

Kissing Booth Star Joey King 'Set To Play' Assassin Alongside Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Instagram Reels are available in the UK now

Instagram Reels: What Is It And How To Use The New Feature Rivalling TikTok

Miley Cyrus is releasing her EP 'SHE IS COMING' at the end of May

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & What To Expect From Delayed Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

Disney's Mulan has been scheduled for release on Disney Plus

Disney’s Mulan Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+: Release Date & Streaming Cost Revealed
The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Amber Gill found fame on Love Island. But how old is she? What's her age?

Amber Rose Gill Age & Instagram Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters