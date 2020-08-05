How To Watch After We Collided In The UK And Is It Coming To Netflix?

After We Collided has a delayed release date in the UK. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After sequel After We Collided has staggered release dates across the world, but how can you watch it in the UK?

After We Collided is the follow-up movie to Wattpad novel turned-film After, which is now available on Netflix, but fans are keen to know how they can watch the sequel when it's eventually released.

After We Collided: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything We Know About The After Sequel

The release date of After We Collided is staggered across the world due to a delay in production because of the pandemic, meaning its UK release is yet to be confirmed.

When it's finally released, here's how you can catch up on After We Collided in the UK...

How can I watch After We Collided in the UK?

The After sequel will hopefully land on Netflix in 2021. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Collided will eventually be in UK cinemas, after a release date of 2 October in the US and many other countries.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page once the UK release date is confirmed.

Is After We Collided coming to Netflix?

The first movie, After, was added to Netflix six months after its cinema release in 2019, so fans should expect to see After We Collided follow suit at some point in 2021.

Based on the fact the UK will have a later release date than most other countries for it even to hit cinemas, we may have to wait for it to be added a little longer than those in the US.

US viewers will likely see it on Netflix in April 2021.

