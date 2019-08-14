After We Collided: Everything We Know About The After Sequel Starring Dylan Sprouse

14 August 2019, 11:06

After was a huge hit with fans around the world.
After was a huge hit with fans around the world. Picture: instagram/netflix

After We Collided is officially on the way, and Dylan Sprouse has joined the cast!

Here’s everything we know about the sequel…

Has the After sequel been officially confirmed?

Author Anna Todd confirmed the news everybody had been waiting for on May 19 in a tweet.

“We’re getting a sequel guys,” she wrote, alongside a photograph of the script.

Has Dylan Sprouse been officially confirmed?

Dylan announced that he had joined the cast on Twitter.

He wrote: “Excited to announce my participation as Trevor in After We Collided!

“Going to be filming in Hotlanta soon and can’t wait to keep y’all posted.”

The official movie page replied, saying: “We are so excited and can’t wait to see you soon!”

Who will Dylan Sprouse play?

He has been cast as the character known as ‘F*****g Trevor’.

Which other cast members have been confirmed?

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford will reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott.

What is the plot?

Here is the synopsis from Anna Todd’s book:

Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose.... except her. After We Collided... Life will never be the same.

After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship - and Hardin's mysterious past - Tessa is beside herself. Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with despite his angry exterior - or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy.

Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He's not going down without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love?

When is it released?

There is no release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

How can I watch After and After We Collided?

After is available on Netflix and we’re hoping the sequel will be too!

