After We Collided Movie Is Finally In UK Cinemas And Fans Are Crying With Happiness

3 September 2020, 10:13

After We Collided is finally in UK cinemas
After We Collided is finally in UK cinemas. Picture: CalMaple

After movie fans can finally seen the sequel, After We Collided, in cinemas.

After We Collided is now in UK cinemas, after it was given a UK release date of 2 September along with a number of other countries including Italy, Greece and Portugal.

After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air

The After sequel had UK fans unsure of whether they’d be able to view it in the cinema, after release dates for the rest of the world were confirmed weeks ago.

After We Collided has a huge fan base in the UK and around the world
After We Collided has a huge fan base in the UK and around the world. Picture: CalMaple

The team behind the movie was also asking UK viewers which cinemas they should contact to try and get it screened.

But it seems their hard work paid off, as the film became available on Wednesday in Showcase and Omniplex cinemas.

Fans’ excitement the film finally had a release date briefly took over Twitter, after months of fearing they’d have to wait an extra six months for it to hit Netflix.

One fan tweeted on Wednesday: “After we collided comes out in the UK today God I can’t wait to see it on Friday @afternovie.”

“It’s finally September! Happy UK release day,” added another.

“WTF AFTER WE COLLIDED HAS A RELEASE DATE IN THE UK I CANT IM CRYING I CANT I CANT BREATHE OMG FINALLY YES,” screamed one hyperventilating fan on Twitter.

Some have even had trouble getting their hands on tickets because it was booked up so fast.

Meanwhile, many avid fans of the film franchise have been begging other cinemas to screen the movie.

Odeon have already replied to some saying they won’t be playing the film in their cinemas.

