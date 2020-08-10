After We Collided: 5 Things Fans Want To See From New Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford & Dylan Sprouse

Fans of After We Collided shared what they expected to see from the Netflix sequel. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

Netflix’s After We Collided is set to drop this October and we’ve rounded up five things fans are hoping to see in the sequel.

Netflix’s hit teen drama film After was hugely popular with fans after it first dropped last year and now people are getting geared up for the sequel, After We Collided.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are set to reprise their iconic roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, this time alongside Dylan Sprouse, who will play Trevor Matthews - Tessa’s new love interest.

Ahead of the release, in October, fans have been spilling what they want to see in the sequel, and we’ve gathered up five things that Netflix lovers are dying to see in the new movie.

*Warning - spoilers ahead*.

What do fans want to see in After We Collided?

A new playlist

The first instalment of the film had such a gripping and appropriate set of songs in the soundtrack, fans can only hope for more.

In a tweet asked by a fan to the official account for the film, someone asked when we should expect a soundtrack.

The account replied, saying: "Working on getting a date to release songs. I haven't forgotten and will tell you guys ASAP!,” which is seriously exciting!

Fans are excited for an After We Collided soundtrack. Picture: Twitter

The Molly and Tessa fight scene

Fans of the first film will know that Tessa and Molly really did not see eye to eye because of Molly’s former relationship with Hardin.

She became jealous of their romance and essentially sabotaged their love, with the text message that brought them both to the diner, for Tessa to find out what had happened.

Those who have read the book will know that there’s an intense fight scene between the girls, and the official Twitter account confirmed it will be airing in the movie.

After a fan tweeted: “As much as i loveee this please leave the molly and tessa fight scene for the movie. i wanna be IN SHOCKKK [sic],” and they responded with, "I want you guys to see that in the movie! It's such a OMG WOW WHAT THE F*CK JUST HAPPENED scene. It's perfection."

After fans want to see what goes down between Tessa and Molly. Picture: Twitter

Hardin and Tessa rekindle their love

After ended with Tessa and Hardin at their secret lake spot, not saying a word to each other after he handed in his English paper, dedicated to his ex.

What fans, who haven’t read the book, are desperate to see is if they rekindle their relationship or not - and we’ve got a couple of months before we find out!

Hardin and Tessa broke up in After. Picture: Netflix

Tessa meeting Hardin’s mother

Fans who have read the book will be aware of the unexpected encounter between Tessa and Hardin’s mother.

With Hardin’s mum describing Tessa in the sweetest way, fans definitely want to see it included in the movie.

One person took to Twitter to write: “If the scene where tessa was on their apartment and unexpectedly met hardin’s mother wasn’t included in the “after we collided” movie, i don’t want it [sic].”

Tessa and Hardin's mum are set to meet for the first time in the sequel. Picture: Twitter

A love triangle between Hardin, Tessa and Trevor

From the trailer, we can already tell Dylan Sprouse’s character, Trevor is set to shake things up between the former flames and definitely manages to catch Tessa’s eye.

But fans are curious to see how it plays out, with numerous people praising the new character for arriving on the scene.

