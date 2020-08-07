'After' Soundtrack: All The Music In Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Netflix's After Soundtrack boasts songs from a number of artists. Picture: PA/Netflix

Netflix’s popular teen movie, 'After', has been a hit with fans and the sequel, ‘After We Collided’ is set to drop in October. But what songs were featured in the first movie? Here’s a list.

Netflix’s After has been a seriously addictive movie for fans after people were left hooked on the rom-com starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

The sequel, After We Collided, is already getting a lot of anticipation from fans after it was announced it would be released in October, this year.

Those who have watched the film will know just how intense and emotional it can be and it definitely has a lot of songs to compliment the mood.

So, we’ve rounded up all the songs that feature in the Netflix movie.

What’s the After soundtrack? Full song list revealed

There are a number of popular songs in Netflix's After. Picture: Netflix

Selena Gomez & A$AP Rocky - ‘Good For You’

Ariana Grande - ‘Dangerous Woman’

The Rigs - ‘White Flag’

Biltmore - ‘Feel Something Good’

Brain Tan - ‘Your Magazines’

We Are The Fury - ‘Kiss the Sun’

Cooley High - ’Say Hoe (Clean)’

Ian Dunross - ‘Wait A Bit’

Young Bizzle - ‘Wild and Reckless’

T-Flex - ‘Richer’

Unequal featuring. Son Little & DSARDY - ’Steap Ahead’

Colouring - ‘The Wave’

The Fray - ‘Look After You’

Kate York - ‘Still on Top’

T-Elle - ‘I Do It For Fun’

Olivia O’Brien - ‘Complicated’

Daye Jack - ‘Raw’

The First Times - ‘Get Lost

Alessia Cara - ‘Out of Love’

Banners - ‘Someone To You’

Yoke Lore - ‘Beige’

Sugar & The Hi Lows - ‘Show & Tell’

Bea Millers - ‘like that’

James Bay - ‘Us’

Freya Ridings - ‘Blackout’

The First Times - ‘The One Thing I Could Lose’

Ingrid Michaelson - ‘Light Me Up’

Pia Mia - ‘Bitter Love’

Zara Larsson - ‘Ruin My Life'

