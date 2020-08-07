After We Collided Movie Creators Are Trying To Get The Film In UK Cinemas But They Need Your Help

After We Collided doesn't yet have a release date in the UK. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Collided has a release date in theatres in a lot of countries around the world, but UK cinemas are yet to snap up the film.

After is the romantic high school tale of first love and heartache, based on the Harry Styles fan-fiction novel written by Anna Todd on Wattpad ,and it’s got a huge, committed fan base around the globe.

The follow-up sequel to After, After We Collided, wrapped on filming last year and is set to hit international and European cinemas from October this year but the UK doesn’t yet have a release date.

The creators behind After We Collided are now urging fans on social media to tell them which cinema chains they should try and get the movie screened at.

After We Collided creators are trying to get the film shown in as many countries as possible. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

After creators are asking fans to get in touch with UK cinema chains. Picture: After Movie/Instagram

They’re also asking fans to tweet companies such as Showcase Cinemas to let them know they want to see the new film on the big screen.

On Thursday, After We Collided’s official Twitter account wrote to its 259k followers: “Tell us what other theater chains we should be looking at. We're working hard to get the movie everywhere and want all of you to be able to see it. We want to listen to what you all want.”

Fans of the first film in 2019 were only able to catch up when it dropped on Netflix three months after it was released in cinemas in the US.

At the moment, the sequel has different release dates all around the world due to the pandemic, but the production team are insisting they’re working to get the film screened in as many countries as possible.

Dylan Sprouse is in the new After sequel movie. Picture: After Movie/Instagram

France is also yet to have a release date confirmed for the film.

Fans are highly anticipating After We Collided, following the immense success of the original movie.

Continuing to follow Tess and Hardin’s love story, played by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After We Collided will delve deeper into Hardin’s past and uncover his more thoughtful, emotional side.

Meanwhile, the stars of the franchise have amassed a huge following on social media since the first film dropped and their followers are keen to find out more about their characters’ love story.

Keep your eyes peeled on CapitalFM.com for when a UK release date is finally announced!

