Will There Be A Third After Movie With Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

7 August 2020, 13:33

After fans want a part three in the film franchise
After fans want a part three in the film franchise. Picture: Aviron Pictures

After’s sequel movie After We Collided will be released in a few months, but will there be a third film?

After We Collided, the Harry Styles’ fan fiction novel-turned film, is the follow up to After which is now on Netflix but fans already want to know if there’ll be a third instalment in the sequel.

Author Anna Todd announced the second movie after seeing After’s worldwide success.

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know After? Test Your Knowledge

Confirming After We Collided she said: “The fans made the first film a worldwide success and we are ready to bring them more of Hardin and Tessa in the sequel. This next film will truly capture the heart and feel of the books.”

Will there be a third After movie?

Fans want to see more of Tessa and Hardin
Fans want to see more of Tessa and Hardin. Picture: Voltage Pictures

A third movie in the After and After We Collided franchise is yet to be confirmed, but there’s definitely scope for a third film and we all know it’s what the fans want.

The synopsis of the second book explains: “Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose… except her. After We Collided… Life will never be the same,” giving fans hope we’ll get to follow Tess and Hardin’s journey beyond the second film.

When the franchise’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the stars of the movie, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes announcing After We Collided had wrapped on filming, fans made it clear they wanted more.

“I need more of After,” one person commented.

The movie’s production team are yet to confirm a third movie, but keep your eyes on this page for when and if a release date is announced.

