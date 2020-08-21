After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air

After We Collided fans were hoping for the scene with Hardin's mum to make it to the movie. Picture: Netflix

After We Collided is set to drop in October and after the movie’s Instagram account shared two brand-new teaser clips, fans are more excited than ever to watch the Netflix sequel.

Netflix’s teen drama After was a huge hit with fans and now everyone is super excited for the sequel, After We Collided, to drop in October.

With a star-studded cast in the movie, it’s no surprise fans are dying to see what happens between Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin Scott) and Josephine Langford (Tessa Young) after the first film ended on a serious cliffhanger.

Not to mention, there’s a new man on the scene, Dylan Sprouse’s character, Trevor Matthews - who just so happens to be Tessa’s new love interest!

The movie’s official Instagram account only added to the excitement even more after they dropped two never-before-seen clips from the upcoming film and fans are freaking out!

Fans were excited to see the new scene as part of the film. Picture: Instagram

After We Collided fans previously tweeted that they hoped Hardin's mum's scene would air. Picture: Twitter

There are a number of things fans were hoping to see in the sequel and a lot of them involved moments from the book, with hopes they will be implemented into the movie.

And guess what - the latest teaser clip confirms that one of the highly-anticipated scenes from the original script will be making it on to our screens, and at this point, we’re counting down the days until the movie drops TBH.

The new clip shows the super awkward, yet hard to take your eyes off of scene, of when Tessa accidentally meets Hardin’s mum for the first time.

Fans of the book will be familiar with the scene and will be able to vouch for how much of a must it is, to see it played out!

After We Collided will be released in Autumn 2020. Picture: Netflix

Hardin's mum, Trish, even commented on the post. Picture: Instagram

A serious number of people took to the comments of the Instagram post to talk about how sweet Hardin’s mum, Trish, was, and how awkward it was between the exes.

One wrote: “This scene is sooo good the whole dialogue is from the book [crying emoji] [heart emoji] [sic].”

"TRISHHHHH! i love this!! their facial expressions have me dead [sic],” penned another.

The actress who plays Trish, Louise Lombard, even commented on the clip, writing: “Has your mum ever embarrassed you this much?!! [laughing emoji] [heart emojis]."

