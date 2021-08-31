Does After We Fell Have A UK Release Date Yet?

31 August 2021, 17:17

All the info on After We Fell's UK release date
All the info on After We Fell's UK release date. Picture: Voltage Pictures
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about the UK release date for the third After movie; After We Fell.

Fans of the After franchise have been anticipating the release of the third instalment, After We Fell, since After We Collided dropped last year.

With Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford reprising their famous roles as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, fans are eager to watch the story unfold between the lovebirds.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Praises Working Relationship With After We Fell Co-Star Josephine Langford

It was revealed that filming wrapped on After We Fell and the fourth instalment, After Ever Happy, back in February this year, as they were shot back to back in Bulgaria.

But is there a UK release date for After We Fell yet?

Here’s the low-down…

When is After We Fell's UK release date?
When is After We Fell's UK release date? Picture: Voltage Pictures

Is there an After We Fell UK release date?

Although the After franchise's official Twitter confirmed international theatrical release dates back in April, the UK is still one of the dates that are yet to be confirmed.

They wrote at the time: “Due to COVID guidelines some dates may change. For those countries that are listed as TBA, our local partners are still planning, we know it’s hard, but please be patient!"

Fans have been taking to Twitter to speculate about when the movie will announce the UK release date as the first theatrical release is expected on September 1st across a number of European countries.

After We Fell's European release dates are across September 2021
After We Fell's European release dates are across September 2021. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Other confirmed dates span out until October 2021, which will see the US fandom able to watch it this Autumn.

Although there’s been no word of when it’ll drop in the UK just yet, we’re sure it’ll be announced soon as we enter September.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info as we’ll update it with a release date when it’s announced!

