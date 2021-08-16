Hero Fiennes Tiffin Praises Working Relationship With After We Fell Co-Star Josephine Langford

16 August 2021, 16:21

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After We Fell’s leading actors Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are such good pals on and off-screen!

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has opened up about what it’s like working with Josephine Langford on the set of the After film franchise.

The British actor and his Aussie co-star have known each other for a fair few years now and their friendship seems to be getting stronger by the day!

In a video posted by After We Fell’s official Twitter page, the actor, who plays Hardin Scott, dishes on what it was like working with Jo, who plays Tessa Young in the movie franchise.

How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

He sweetly explains: “I think we really do have a great dynamic and ability to, almost, I don’t want to say read each other’s minds or, you know, but there is something about [it] - we have such a good shorthand.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin praised his After co-star Josephine Langford
Hero Fiennes Tiffin praised his After co-star Josephine Langford. Picture: Voltage Pictures
After We Fell is set to drop this Autumn
After We Fell is set to drop this Autumn. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Hero continued: “When we’re doing scenes, we almost don’t need to, like talk it through as much, I think we both just know.

“And one of us might go to say something and the other one will know exactly what we’re gonna say.”

Hessa fans were in awe of the clip, going on to praise the stars for being such good on and off-screen pals.

“I wouldnt be surprised if they could read eachother’s minds [sic],” wrote one After fan.

After fans are praising Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford's on-screen relationship
After fans are praising Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford's on-screen relationship. Picture: Alamy

Another dubbed them “the best duo ever”.

“I guess that explains the insane on-screen chemistry alright,” shared another.

Fans have been anticipating the release of the third instalment to the movie franchise, After We Fell, which is set for release next month across various countries.

A UK release date is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update you on this page when we know more details!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What is Olivia Wilde's real name?

Olivia Wilde's Real Name And Why She Changed It

Harry Styles fans have been appreciating 'Canyon Moon' all over again

Harry Styles’ ‘Canyon Moon’ Is Having A Moment

Who is Joey King's beau, Steven Piet?

Who Is Joey King's Boyfriend Steven Piet? All The Details On The Kissing Booth Star's Producer Beau
Khloe Kardashian gave fans a rare look at her natural curls

Khloe Kardashian Just Revealed Her Natural Curly Hair

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby.

Perrie Edwards Pregnant: All The Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2