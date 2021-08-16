Hero Fiennes Tiffin Praises Working Relationship With After We Fell Co-Star Josephine Langford

By Capital FM

After We Fell’s leading actors Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are such good pals on and off-screen!

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has opened up about what it’s like working with Josephine Langford on the set of the After film franchise.

The British actor and his Aussie co-star have known each other for a fair few years now and their friendship seems to be getting stronger by the day!

In a video posted by After We Fell’s official Twitter page, the actor, who plays Hardin Scott, dishes on what it was like working with Jo, who plays Tessa Young in the movie franchise.

How The After Movies Will Continue Without Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

He sweetly explains: “I think we really do have a great dynamic and ability to, almost, I don’t want to say read each other’s minds or, you know, but there is something about [it] - we have such a good shorthand.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin praised his After co-star Josephine Langford. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Fell is set to drop this Autumn. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Hero continued: “When we’re doing scenes, we almost don’t need to, like talk it through as much, I think we both just know.

“And one of us might go to say something and the other one will know exactly what we’re gonna say.”

Hessa fans were in awe of the clip, going on to praise the stars for being such good on and off-screen pals.

“I wouldnt be surprised if they could read eachother’s minds [sic],” wrote one After fan.

After fans are praising Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford's on-screen relationship. Picture: Alamy

Another dubbed them “the best duo ever”.

“I guess that explains the insane on-screen chemistry alright,” shared another.

Fans have been anticipating the release of the third instalment to the movie franchise, After We Fell, which is set for release next month across various countries.

A UK release date is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update you on this page when we know more details!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital