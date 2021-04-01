After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

1 April 2021, 15:49

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.
A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell. Picture: PA/VoltagePictures/YouTube

Fans have been anticipating the release of After We Fell since After We Collided dropped in November last year and a fair few pictures have already been released, showing what we can expect to see in the upcoming movie.

After We Fell is the third instalment to the movie adaption of the book series and fans can’t wait to see what happens next following the success of After and After We Collided.

The movies, which centre around Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young’s (Josephine Langford) love story, have already dropped a sneak-peek online of some of the things we can expect to see in the upcoming flick, and people are super excited!

After We Fell: 5 Things Fans Are Dying To See From New Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

Following the seriously steamy trailer of the movie, which was dropped in February, Hessa fans have been on the lookout for more teasers of what’s to come.

So, we’ve rounded up all of the teaser snaps from After We Fell so far…

After We Fell stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.
After We Fell stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. Picture: PA

After We Fell trailer

The trailer itself was the first glimpse fans got of what we can expect to see in the third After movie.

It’s a bit too NSFW to put into words, so have a look for yourself!

After We Fell’s bar scene

The movie’s official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Tessa in the bar scene that, quite frankly, we've all been waiting for!

After We Fell on set pictures

On International Women’s Day, the movie’s Twitter account shared a snap of Josephine and the film’s director, Castille Landon, in Bulgaria - which is where the third and fourth movies were filmed!

It’s the first and only shot we’ve seen of After We Fell’s filming on set, so fingers crossed for more!

After We Fell in London

After We Fell fans can't wait to see the story unfold between Hardin and Tessa.
After We Fell fans can't wait to see the story unfold between Hardin and Tessa. Picture: VoltagePictures/YouTube

Fans are already certain they’ll see Hardin and Tessa’s relationship face a very big test in the next instalment, with some seriously emotional scenes awaiting us.

One scene in particular that has us weeping already is their emotional kiss in the middle of a London street, and with or without context is just as emotional for fans, tbh.

Naturally, everyone is loving the sneak-peeks so far, and with eager Hessa fans awaiting new content, they’ve already taken to Twitter to share which scenes they’re most excited for (and unsurprisingly, a lot are heated moments between the pair).

We're also still standing by for a release date!

