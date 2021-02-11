After We Fell Movie Releases First Teaser For Third Film – And It’s About To Get Steamy

11 February 2021, 10:21

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After We Fell is the third film in the After movie franchise, and the teaser promises it’s a steamy one.

It looks like Tessa Young and Hardin Scott (Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are mere months away from returning to our screens in the third After movie, After We Fell.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Confirms Filming Has Finished For After We Fell & After Ever Happy

The film’s Twitter account dropped the trailer for the third big screen adaption of Anna Todd's famous novels on Wednesday, a short snippet of a very moody looking Hardin and a frustrated-looking Tessa.

Hardin's moody glare takes the stage in the first After We Fell teaser
Hardin's moody glare takes the stage in the first After We Fell teaser. Picture: After Movie/Twitter
After We Collided came out in September 2020
After We Collided came out in September 2020. Picture: After We Collided

Resting his head on his hand, Hardin’s steely glare sent fans into overdrive before ‘After We Fell’ appeared written in condensation on a window – we told you things are hotting up.

“Something steamy is coming,” the clip was appropriately captioned.

“Wait what,” one stunned fan replied.

“I am mentally scanning through the book to see which scene this came from,” commented a second.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin play Tessa and Hardin in the After movies
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin play Tessa and Hardin in the After movies. Picture: Getty

“Good content @aftermovie keep it up. I’m screaming inside,” added a third happy reader.

The teaser comes just a few days after Hero confirmed filming has wrapped on both the third and fourth After movies, the fourth being After Ever Happy.

The second movie, After We Collided, came out in cinemas in September last year after a delayed release due to the pandemic, so fans are hoping the film will head straight to streaming platforms this time around.

A release date for After We Fell is yet to be confirmed.

