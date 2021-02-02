Hero Fiennes Tiffin Confirms Filming Has Finished For After We Fell & After Ever Happy

After fans have been anticipating the upcoming movies. Picture: PA/Netflix

After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin has confirmed that the third and fourth instalments of the movie series have finished production.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has revealed that After’s third and fourth instalments have wrapped filming!

The 23-year-old actor confirmed the good news in an interview he did with Flaunt, where he explained that After We Fell and After Ever Happy were both filmed at the same time.

He chatted about the music he’s been listening to in the past year when he spoke about a song which reminded him of the times he had filming the upcoming movies, which confirmed what we all needed to hear - we're a step closer to seeing the films!

After We Collided was released in November 2020. Picture: Netflix

Hero said: “They dropped that while I was out in Bulgaria filming the third and fourth instalment of After.

“I listened to that full volume with the driver almost every other day to and from set.”

The long-anticipated second instalment, After We Collided, dropped in November last year and fans are already dying to see what happens next with Tessa and Hardin!

There’s currently no official word on when we should be expecting to see the next two instalments on our screens.

After's third and fourth instalments have wrapped filming. Picture: PA

However, it is thought that After We Fell will be released at some point this year, whilst After Ever Happy is likely to come out in 2022.

Both of the new movies have been filmed back-to-back in a COVID-safe environment, in Bulgaria.

It goes without saying that we should be expecting some very romantic performances from Josephine Langford and Hero, who will be reprising their roles as Tessa and Hardin.

