Why After We Fell Fans Think Fourth Movie Could Be Scrapped

6 April 2021, 13:13

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will star in After We Fell.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will star in After We Fell.

A behind-the-scenes picture from After We Fell has fans convinced there may only be one more movie left in the film franchise.

People everywhere have been anticipating the release of After We Fell following the huge success of the movie’s first two instalments, After and After We Collided.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott, recently confirmed that filming had wrapped for movies 3 and 4 - After We Fell and After Ever Happy, and fans have been excited to see the love story unfold between Hardin and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford).

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

However, after the movie’s official Twitter account shared a new behind-the-scenes snap, some people have been convinced that there may only be one more film in the making.

The photo showed Hardin on set for the upcoming film, with eagle-eyed fans noticing the clapperboard reading “After We Fell Ever”, leading some people to believe the two sequels could be turned into just one movie due to the meshing of the two movie titles.

After producers are yet to confirm this themselves, however, Hero previously revealed that the third and fourth instalment were both shot at the same time, with them being filmed in Bulgaria and London.

Some other fan theories speculate whether the movie could be turned into a part one and a part two, as the book that After Ever Happy is based on, isn’t as long as the others.

One person tweeted: “So I feel like after we fell and after ever happy will be like a part 1/part 2 type thing because I feel like AWF is too long for just one film and AEH is too short !! thoughts ??? what are we thinking !!! [sic].”

After We Fell fans think the third and fourth movie could be turned into one film.
After We Fell fans think the third and fourth movie could be turned into one film.
After 3 and 4 have already wrapped filming.
After 3 and 4 have already wrapped filming.
Fans have been anticipating the release of After We Fell.
Fans have been anticipating the release of After We Fell.

“Omg I think you might be on to something,” replied one fan, whilst another shared, “Yup and because it kind of fed into the next book I think that’s how it will b [sic].”

We don’t know many details about the upcoming movie(s) just yet, with fans still standing by for a release date.

However, a string of BTS pics and a very steamy trailer has been released, giving us all the content we need at the moment!

