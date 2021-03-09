A New Picture On Set Of After We Fell In Bulgaria Has Fans Anticipating Release Date

The new After We Fell snap is getting fans excited for the release date. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube/Twitter

A snap of Josephine Langford and Castille Landon on set of After We Fell has sent fans into meltdown.

After We Fell is thought to be dropping later this year after Hardin Scott’s character, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, recently revealed that filming for After’s third and fourth movie, After Ever Happy, has wrapped production.

Following the upcoming film’s first teaser trailer giving fans a glimpse into what we can expect to see from the new flick, pictures have started emerging leaving us with only more of a reason to anticipate the release date.

The latest snap was shared by the movie’s official Twitter account on March 8, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Sharing a snap of Tessa Young’s character, Josephine Langford alongside Castille Landon - After 3 and 4’s director - on set in Bulgaria with fans in the background, they penned a heartfelt caption.

Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredibly talented women of After and the amazing fans pic.twitter.com/x28k5v6Eg5 — After We Collided Movie (@aftermovie) March 8, 2021

They wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredibly talented women of After and the amazing fans.”

It wasn’t long before fans flooded to the comments to comment on the new picture of the pair on set, with one writing: “Happy international womans day to the two queens [sic]!”

“Queens as they should,” shared another.

Fans were freaking out over Hardin and Tessa's scene in London. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube

Happy international womans day to the two queens! pic.twitter.com/LYeDbSmuh9 — Steph 🚀 (@Hessa_Pages) March 8, 2021

This is the first shot we’ve seen of the movie's cast on location in Bulgaria, which was the filming spot for After We Fell and After Ever Happy as they were filmed at the same time.

Other recent teasers have shown us Hessa in London, which we already know is going to be an emotional scene!

Meanwhile, the other snaps have been stills from the teaser trailers, which have promised fans a number of steamy encounters between Hardin and Tessa, to reflect the scenes from the book series.

