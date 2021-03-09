A New Picture On Set Of After We Fell In Bulgaria Has Fans Anticipating Release Date

9 March 2021, 10:55

The new After We Fell snap is getting fans excited for the release date.
The new After We Fell snap is getting fans excited for the release date. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube/Twitter

A snap of Josephine Langford and Castille Landon on set of After We Fell has sent fans into meltdown.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After We Fell is thought to be dropping later this year after Hardin Scott’s character, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, recently revealed that filming for After’s third and fourth movie, After Ever Happy, has wrapped production.

Following the upcoming film’s first teaser trailer giving fans a glimpse into what we can expect to see from the new flick, pictures have started emerging leaving us with only more of a reason to anticipate the release date.

After We Fell: 5 Things Fans Are Dying To See From New Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford

The latest snap was shared by the movie’s official Twitter account on March 8, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Sharing a snap of Tessa Young’s character, Josephine Langford alongside Castille Landon - After 3 and 4’s director - on set in Bulgaria with fans in the background, they penned a heartfelt caption.

They wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredibly talented women of After and the amazing fans.”

It wasn’t long before fans flooded to the comments to comment on the new picture of the pair on set, with one writing: “Happy international womans day to the two queens [sic]!”

“Queens as they should,” shared another.

Fans were freaking out over Hardin and Tessa's scene in London.
Fans were freaking out over Hardin and Tessa's scene in London. Picture: Voltage Pictures/YouTube

This is the first shot we’ve seen of the movie's cast on location in Bulgaria, which was the filming spot for After We Fell and After Ever Happy as they were filmed at the same time.

Other recent teasers have shown us Hessa in London, which we already know is going to be an emotional scene!

Meanwhile, the other snaps have been stills from the teaser trailers, which have promised fans a number of steamy encounters between Hardin and Tessa, to reflect the scenes from the book series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

Here's how to watch The Celebrity Circle 2021 and what time it will be on TV.

When Is The Celebrity Circle On TV And How Can I Watch It?

Gigi Hadid has been sharing her hobbies with Khai online.

How Gigi Hadid Has Been Spending Time At Home With Baby Khai

Features

Louis Tomlinson is making new music in 2021

Louis Tomlinson’s Plans For 2021: What The One Direction Star Is Up To Next

Rupert Grint admits filming Harry Potter for ten years was suffocating

Rupert Grint Says Filming Harry Potter For Ten Years Was Suffocating

Harry Styles were freaking out over the idea of him remixing 'Drivers License'.

Olivia Rodrigo Wants Harry Styles To Remix ‘Drivers License’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!