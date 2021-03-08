International Women’s Day Quotes & Lyrics: Including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift & Rihanna

We've rounded up some of the best female empowerment lyrics and quotes. Picture: PA

A number of fan-favourite stars have contributed to female empowerment and we’ve rounded up the best quotes and lyrics to celebrate International Women’s Day, from Ariana Grande and Little Mix to Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

By Capital FM

International Women’s Day is celebrated each year on March 8, commemorating women’s rights and womanhood as a whole.

With a growing number of females in the music industry, fans of some seriously huge stars have been blessed with songs about female empowerment over the years, as well as seeing their idols uplifting women across the world.

Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

As we celebrate International Women’s Day in 2021, we’ve rounded up some of the best lyrics and quotes around to commemorate all the strong women we know and love!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift always uplifts women in her music. Picture: PA

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest advocates for female empowerment, championing equality for women since she first started music.

‘Shake It Off’ is definitely up there with one of her examples of this, with the track from her ‘1989’ album showing how she ‘shakes off’ the judgement and scrutiny she's faced and simply powers through!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande always champions female empowerment. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande exudes inspirational lyrics all the time, and one of her most memorable can be found in songs like ‘7 rings’, where she makes reference to being independent AF.

She also shows off a huge amount of self-love in her iconic bop, ‘Thank U, Next’, praising herself for bouncing back following heartache.

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson recently left Little Mix but the girls have continued to support her. Picture: Getty

From tracks such as ‘Woman Like Me’ and ‘Wasabi’, the Little Mix girls are always standing up for women’s rights.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson have always been known to support and uplift each other throughout the years, also, which gives their bops even more meaning.

Rihanna

Rihanna is frequently vocal about feminism. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Riri will know she’s always around to uplift women, and one of her quotes, in particular, still gets shared on social media on days like today.

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer," spoken like a true icon!

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been a huge inspiration to fans over the years. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Rain On Me’ songstress is one of the most successful pop stars today, and famously gave us one of the most iconic quotes in an interview she did with Cosmopolitan back in 2010.

Revealing her ex-boyfriend never believed in her talents, Lady Gaga said: “I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed, never be nominated for a Grammy, never have a hit song and that he hoped I’d fail. I said to him, ‘Someday, when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the f***ing deli without hearing or seeing me.”

She was definitely right!

Beyoncé

Queen Bey has written a number of songs championing female empowerment. Picture: PA

Can you even think of female empowerment without the ultimate women’s day song, ‘Run The World (Girls)’?

The song title is pretty self-explanatory!

Lizzo

Lizzo frequently talks about body positivity. Picture: Instagram

Last but definitely not least is Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’, because let’s be honest, who doesn’t feel good as hell when they listen to Lizzo?

The ‘Juice’ songstress never disappoints when it comes to conversations about body positivity so she had to make the list.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital