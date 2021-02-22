After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media. Picture: PA/Netflix

After We Collided fans have been sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes clips of Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford after a series of gag reels that have been circulating online.

By Capital FM

After We Fell is next in line to be released following huge success from the After and After We Collided movies starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

Hero, who plays Hardin Scott in the movie series, confirmed earlier this month that filming has wrapped for the new movie instalment and fans have since been doing what they can to get new content from the stars.

All Five After Books In Order Including Prequel 'Before'- Will It Be Made Into A Film?

The most recent trailer for the third movie completely sent fans into meltdown, with a very steamy NSFW clip swooning Hardin and Tessa and fans everywhere and now they have found a new way to enjoy the franchise!

Fans reacted to the After We Collided bloopers. Picture: Twitter

The After We Collided outtakes showed off the adorable friendship between Hero and Josephine. Picture: TikTok

As fans anticipate the drop of the new film, with an unconfirmed release date, people have been keeping themselves occupied by watching bloopers of the movie and it’s getting popular online!

Being shared on social media from TikTok and Instagram to Twitter and YouTube, it’s safe to say the hilarious outtakes have given Hessa fans some brand new content to thrive on for a while.

One fan, in particular, has shared some clips of the gag reels for After We Collided on TikTok, which features the likes of Hero, Josephine and even Dylan Sprouse, who plays Trevor Matthews in the second movie.

The clips have received a serious amount of interaction from fans, with people tagging their friends in the hilarious outtakes.

One person commented: “Hero and jo’s friendship is my life,” whilst others wanted to know how to watch the full gag reel videos.

It turns out the bloopers are featured on the DVD as part of an ‘extras’ option - thank us later!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital