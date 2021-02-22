After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

22 February 2021, 17:13

After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media.
After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media. Picture: PA/Netflix

After We Collided fans have been sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes clips of Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford after a series of gag reels that have been circulating online.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After We Fell is next in line to be released following huge success from the After and After We Collided movies starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

Hero, who plays Hardin Scott in the movie series, confirmed earlier this month that filming has wrapped for the new movie instalment and fans have since been doing what they can to get new content from the stars.

All Five After Books In Order Including Prequel 'Before'- Will It Be Made Into A Film?

The most recent trailer for the third movie completely sent fans into meltdown, with a very steamy NSFW clip swooning Hardin and Tessa and fans everywhere and now they have found a new way to enjoy the franchise!

Fans reacted to the After We Collided bloopers.
Fans reacted to the After We Collided bloopers. Picture: Twitter
The After We Collided outtakes showed off the adorable friendship between Hero and Josephine.
The After We Collided outtakes showed off the adorable friendship between Hero and Josephine. Picture: TikTok

As fans anticipate the drop of the new film, with an unconfirmed release date, people have been keeping themselves occupied by watching bloopers of the movie and it’s getting popular online!

Being shared on social media from TikTok and Instagram to Twitter and YouTube, it’s safe to say the hilarious outtakes have given Hessa fans some brand new content to thrive on for a while.

One fan, in particular, has shared some clips of the gag reels for After We Collided on TikTok, which features the likes of Hero, Josephine and even Dylan Sprouse, who plays Trevor Matthews in the second movie.

The clips have received a serious amount of interaction from fans, with people tagging their friends in the hilarious outtakes.

One person commented: “Hero and jo’s friendship is my life,” whilst others wanted to know how to watch the full gag reel videos.

It turns out the bloopers are featured on the DVD as part of an ‘extras’ option - thank us later!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Nightclubs could reopen in England from June 21

Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan

Boris Johnson has outlined how England will come out of lockdown

England's Steps Out Of Lockdown: A Complete Guide

There was a subtle Easter egg dropped about Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's first scene.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Subtle Lady Whistledown Clue Hidden In First Episode

Daft Punk have split after 28 years

Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce

Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce

Gigi Hadid showed the first look at baby Khai's nursery.

Inside Baby Khai’s Playroom As Gigi Hadid Transforms Office Into Nursery For Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive