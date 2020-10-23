Who Is Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Girlfriend? 'After' Hardin Scott Actor's Dating Details

Does Hero Fiennes Tiffin have a girlfriend? Picture: After movie/ Getty Images

Who is 'After' star Hero Fiennes Tiffin's girlfriend as we delve into the actor's dating rumours...

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has been stealing hearts ever since he took on the role of Hardin Scott in the After movie franchise, so, does he have a girlfriend and is he in a relationship?

Are him and co-star, Josephine Langford dating off-screen?

Let's find out...

Does Hero Fiennes Tiffin have a girlfriend?

As far as is known, Hero does not have a girlfriend and is not in a relationship.

The 22-year-old told ELLE in 2019 that not only does he not have a girlfriend, he has never been in a relationship.

Hero said: "I've never had, like, a proper relationship. I haven't had a girl I would call my girlfriend."

However, as this interview was over a year ago, things could have changed since then, but Hero if yet to claim anyone as his own (leaving hope for us all, right?!)

His social media sticks to mainly professional shots, and despite being a celebrity maintains a relatively low profile, so if he is dating anyone, he's managed to keep it private AF!

Are After stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford dating?

The After co-stars play the intense couple that is Hardin and Tessa in Anna Todd's book series-turned-film franchise, and although they have some seriously good on-screen chemistry, they are not in a relationship.

Josephine has always been notoriously private about her personal life, having never even walked a red carpet with her famous older sister, 13 Reasons Why actress, Katherine Langford.

She even joked to Cosmopolitan in 2019, "fans will ship anything", which she isn't wrong about, and the pair are definitely just good mates and colleagues!

It is not known if she is single, or in a relationship.

