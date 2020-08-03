Netflix’s Banana Split With Dylan Sprouse: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Revealed

3 August 2020, 17:36

Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split
Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s Banana Split is the new teen rom-com film starring Dylan Sprouse and here’s everything we know about the trailer, release date, cast and plot.

Banana Split is the latest drop on Netflix and it’s set to be your latest teen rom-com watch after binge-watching The Kissing Booth 2 and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before!

If that isn’t enough to sell you on it, Dylan Sprouse plays the main guy in the movie and he’s set to get himself stuck in a seriously awkward love triangle!

Dylan Sprouse: Banana Split Star's Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

So, when does Banana Split come out? What’s the trailer like, who's in it and what’s it about? Here’s what we know…

When is Banana Split coming out on Netflix in the UK?

The new movie is a 2018 movie and is just making its way on to our screens!

It’s currently on Netflix US but isn’t available in the UK just yet.

We’ll keep you posted when it gets added to the UK streaming service!

Banana Split doesn't have a UK Netflix release date yet
Banana Split doesn't have a UK Netflix release date yet. Picture: Netflix

What’s the trailer for Banana Split?

The trailer shows a seriously awkward love triangle between Dylan’s character Nick, and the two main girls, April and Clara.

What’s the plot for Banana Split and who's part of the cast?

Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato star alongside Dylan Sprouse in Banana Split
Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato star alongside Dylan Sprouse in Banana Split. Picture: Netflix

April, played by Hannah Marks, spends two years in a relationship with Nick, played by Dylan Sprouse, before having a heartbreaking split.

She then goes on to make an unlikely friendship with Nick’s new girlfriend, Clara, played by Liana Liberato.

There’s one catch though - Nick doesn’t know!

Things get tense when, as the trailer shows, Nick seems to want April back… awkward!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time
'Work It' will drop on Netflix this month! But what date?

When Is ‘Work It’ Released? Date Of Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter Revealed

TV & Film

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Make Working At The Oppenheim Group?

TV & Film

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Complete Relationship Timeline

BTS send fans into meltdown announcing comeback with 'Dynamite'

BTS's Comeback Countdown Is On With English Track 'Dynamite' & Fans Are So Ready

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters