Netflix’s Banana Split With Dylan Sprouse: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Revealed

Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split. Picture: Netflix

Netflix’s Banana Split is the new teen rom-com film starring Dylan Sprouse and here’s everything we know about the trailer, release date, cast and plot.

Banana Split is the latest drop on Netflix and it’s set to be your latest teen rom-com watch after binge-watching The Kissing Booth 2 and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before!

If that isn’t enough to sell you on it, Dylan Sprouse plays the main guy in the movie and he’s set to get himself stuck in a seriously awkward love triangle!

So, when does Banana Split come out? What’s the trailer like, who's in it and what’s it about? Here’s what we know…

When is Banana Split coming out on Netflix in the UK?

The new movie is a 2018 movie and is just making its way on to our screens!

It’s currently on Netflix US but isn’t available in the UK just yet.

We’ll keep you posted when it gets added to the UK streaming service!

Banana Split doesn't have a UK Netflix release date yet. Picture: Netflix

What’s the trailer for Banana Split?

The trailer shows a seriously awkward love triangle between Dylan’s character Nick, and the two main girls, April and Clara.

What’s the plot for Banana Split and who's part of the cast?

Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato star alongside Dylan Sprouse in Banana Split. Picture: Netflix

April, played by Hannah Marks, spends two years in a relationship with Nick, played by Dylan Sprouse, before having a heartbreaking split.

She then goes on to make an unlikely friendship with Nick’s new girlfriend, Clara, played by Liana Liberato.

There’s one catch though - Nick doesn’t know!

Things get tense when, as the trailer shows, Nick seems to want April back… awkward!

