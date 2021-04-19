After Movie Franchise Confirmed For 2 More Films To Follow Sequels Already Wrapped

By Capital FM

The After franchise is getting a whole lot bigger, but we'll soon have to say goodbye to Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

After, the fan fiction novels-turned movies which follow Tessa Young and Hardin Scott’s (Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) tumultuous love story, is getting two more movies following on from the two that were filmed last year and have already wrapped; After We Fell and After Ever Happy.

The stories will now be expanded to a prequel, with more of a focus on Hero’s character Hardin, and a next-generation sequel.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

Teen Vogue confirmed the movies are in addition to After We Fell and After Ever Happy, the first of which is set for release this year.

The After franchise is expanding with two more films. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Director Carille Landon told the magazine she will write and direct both of the new films.

She said: “The After universe just keeps expanding…The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day.”

The prequel is loosely based on the After series Before, which author Anna Todd wrote from Hardin’s perspective.

But the film will be a “larger conversation” with an expanded plot, looking closely at what happened in his personal life before he met Tessa.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin with After author Anna Todd. Picture: Getty

Hero won’t reprise his role in the film as it features a younger version of the character.

Meanwhile, the next-generational sequel will follow the couple’s children, Emery and Auden and their cousin Addy who are mentioned in author Anna’s epilogue of After Ever Happy.

This means Hero and Josephine won’t reprise their roles there either, as the characters feature only as supporting cast additions.

Landon explained: “Emery, Auden, and Addy are quite beloved by the fans. We’ve all gotten a lot of inquiries about what happens with the kids.”

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will not be reprising their roles in the two new After movies. Picture: Voltage Pictures

She added “We kind of carry the sins of our parents forward with us, so while they’re trying to break out of that, I think carrying that forward for the kids is really important.

“[We’re] exploring a lot of the same themes, love and loss and messy relationships. We’ve all been there, and those are universal themes. Making sure these characters are dynamic and not pulling punches is really important, just as it’s important with Hardin and Tessa. And exploring young love without judging it."

The director is hoping to reach a new generation of After fans with the next-gen sequel.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital