Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Won’t Return For New After Sequel And Prequel

After's fanbase have been emotional about Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford not returning. Picture: PA/VoltagePictures

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t be reprising their roles for the newly announced two After movies - the prequel and sequel 5 & 6, and here’s why.

After fans everywhere have been buzzing about the fact that a fifth and sixth movie of the franchise has been confirmed - but there’s a catch for die-hard Hessa fans.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott, and Josephine Langford, who plays Tessa Young, won’t be reprising their roles in the two newly confirmed films and it hasn’t gone down well with fans.

Unsurprisingly, some Hessa fans are heartbroken that they won’t get to see their fave on-screen couple continue the movie series.

So, why won’t Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford be returning for the latest After sequel and prequel?

Here’s what we know…

Another two After movies have been confirmed. Picture: Voltage Pictures

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won’t be in the After sequel and prequel, Before

The After universe is expanding and the two newly confirmed films won’t be featuring the likes of Hardin and Tessa the way that fans know them so far.

A prequel is set to be made - focusing on Hardin’s younger life before he met Tessa, meaning it will feature a younger version of him.

Meanwhile, the sequel will be next-generational and will follow Hardin and Tessa’s children, Emery and Auden, as well as their cousin Addy.

Since the focus will be on their kids, they aren’t set to feature as main characters.

Director Castille Landon, who also directed the already-wrapped After 3 & 4 films; After We Fell and After Ever Happy, revealed all to Teen Vogue.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford won't be reprising their roles for After 5 & 6. Picture: PA

Are you ready for more? We’re bringing not just one but TWO more stories to the Afterverse! 💜🎬🎬🎬

Check out our stories for all the info! https://t.co/YXXym7Baza — After We Fell Movie (@aftermovie) April 19, 2021

Speaking about the upcoming prequel, Before, based on the book by the same name, she said: “[Hardin's] gone through a lot of trauma in his family life and in his relationships, and [we’ll] see more of that messiness before he meets Tessa, and how that experience changes him.”

Going on to reveal more about what we can expect from the next-generational sequel, she added: “Emery, Auden, and Addy are quite beloved by the fans. We’ve all gotten a lot of inquiries about what happens with the kids.

“It’s really amazing actually to see how interested the fanbase is in those characters, even though they are really only superficially introduced in the books. People have latched onto them because of their love for Hardin and Tessa.”

It is yet to be announced who will be cast in the new movies.

