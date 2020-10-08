After We Collided Sequels Hire Five New Actors For Movies 3 And 4 In Huge Cast Shake Up

After movies 3 and 4 are getting five new faces. Picture: Getty

The After movies will see five new faces in the third and fourth sequels, four of whom are replacing some original stars.

Weeks after After We Collided became available in cinemas, the team behind the After movie franchise have announced five new actors joining the cast for the sequels, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, after some of the original actors had to drop out of their roles.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the team said they had some “exciting news” about the upcoming films, the third of which has already gone into production.

Here are the new cast additions to the After movies 3 and 4, joining Hardin and Tessa actors Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford:

- Chance Perdomo as Landon

- Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance

- Mira Sorvino as Carol

- Arielle Kebbel as Kimberly

- Carter Jenkins as Robert

Stephen Moyer will play Christian Vance, Hardin's father. Picture: Getty

Mira Sorvino will play Carol. Picture: Getty

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance is replacing Shane Paul McGhie as Landon, after the actor stepped down from the role over “disagreements” in the filming process.

Stephen is taking the place of Charlie Weber, who played Hardin's dad Christian Vance, while Mira Sorvino is replacing Selma Blair as Carol.

John Tucker Must Die star Arielle Kebbel is joining the cast as Kimberly, taking over from Candice King, who is pregnant with her second baby.

Carter Jenkins – who you may have seen in Valentine's Day and Aliens in the Attic – will join the cast of the next two sequels as Robert, a potential love interest for Tessa.

The big cast shake-up is due to the next two sequels being shot “back to back” in Bulgaria in order to be filmed in a Covid-secure way, meaning some of the actors had schedule clashes.

The crew chose Eastern Europe to film because ‘the Covid numbers are far lower’ than where movies one and two were shot.

