Sex Education Series 3 Cast: Who’s In The New Season?

23 September 2020, 13:09

Sex Education will return early in 2021, with some new additions to the cast.

Sex Education is one of Netflix’s biggest hits thanks to loveable characters such as Otis, Meave and Eric, who have fans in stitches as they guide each other through their awkward teenage years.

The cast have become celebrities thanks to the hit series, and when it returns for series three in 2021 it will have some big names joining the likes of Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield.

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far About The New Series

Sex Education ended with Otis declaring his love for Maeve in a voicemail, but left us on a cliff-hanger as to whether she actually ever found out about the message after it was deleted by Isaac (played by George Robinson), a new addition to series two.

Sex Education will be back for season 3
Sex Education will be back for season 3 with Eric and Otis. Picture: Netflix

And it seems series three will have a few new cast members after Girls star Jemima Kirke was signed up to be Moordale High’s new headteacher.

Who will be in the cast of Sex Education season 3?

The full cast is yet to be confirmed, but the following characters are expected to make a return:

- Asa Butterfield will return as Otis Milburn

- Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

- Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effoing

Gillian Anderson as Jean on Sex Education
Gillian Anderson as Jean on Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

- Emma Mackey returns as Maeve Wiley

- Connor Swindells aa Adam Groff

- Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

- Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

- Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee as Emma Mackey as Maeve
Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee as Emma Mackey as Maeve. Picture: Netflix
Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti
Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti. Picture: Netflix

- Simone Ashley as Ashley

- Mimi Keene as Ruby

- Chaneil Kular as Anwar

- Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Are there any new cast members on Sex Education series 3?

Jemima Kirke is said to be joining the cast of Sex Education
Jemima Kirke is said to be joining the cast of Sex Education. Picture: Getty

It’s reported that Girls actress Jemima Kirke will takeover the role of Moordale High’s head teacher from Mr Groff (played by Alistair Petrie).

English-American Jemima will apparently move to Wales for six months while filming takes place.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Chris Hughes decided to include footage of a private conversation with Jesy Nelson in his BBC documentary.

Chris Hughes Reveals Why He Left Fertility Chat With Ex Jesy Nelson In Upcoming Documentary
Everything we want from Harry Styles's 'Golden' music video

Everything We Want To See From The Harry Styles 'Golden' Music Video

Features

Zayn Malik shared a snippet of his new song on Twitter

Zayn Malik Shares Clip Of New Song ‘Better’ And Gives First Look At The Music Video

Harry Styles has been spotted filming in Italy

Harry Styles Spotted Driving Around In Italy For New Music Video

Zayn changes Spotify header and fans are sure 'Z3' are on the way

Zayn's Dreamy Spotify Photo Update As Fans Are Certain 'Z3' Is On The Way

Selena Gomez doesn’t want her fans to see her ‘as just sad and hurt’.

Selena Gomez Won't Be Singing About Justin Bieber Heartbreak Anymore: ‘That Part Of Me Is Over’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present