Will There Be Sex Education Season 3? Release Date And Cast Of The Next Series Are Rumoured Already

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet. Picture: Netflix

After binge-watching Sex Education series two, Netflix lovers are eager to know if there will be a season three – and when the release date will be.

The Sex Education cast including Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, and Aimee Lou Wood, returned for a second series of the hit Netflix show on 17 January and fans are already trying to find out if there are any plans for a third season.

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?

After a dramatic set of new episodes, we've been left wondering what's next for the pupils of Moordale High.

Will there be Sex Education series three?

We asked Connor Swindells directly when he popped in for a chat if there would be a third series of Sex Education, and he insisted he didn’t know anything about the future of the show, saying another season hadn’t been confirmed.

Fans will likely find out if a new series has been confirmed in the next few months, as it typically takes this amount of time for Netflix to announce whether their series will have another.

Considering the teen drama has remained such a huge hit among fans, it’s unlikely Netflix will cancel the show.

Release date

The first series of Sex Education dropped in January 2019, with the second dropping exactly a year later on 17 January 2020, meaning we can probably guess a third series will hit Netflix in January 2021.

Cast

It's likely the main stars will return for a third series of Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

There isn’t yet any confirmation about the future of the series, but the cast between series one and two remained the same with a few new additions, so we can assume the main characters – played by Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Gillian Anderson – will return if a third season is confirmed.

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Adam (Connor Swindells) have also played a key role since the start of the show in 2019.

Eric and Otis will most likely return for another series. Picture: Netflix

How did Season 2 of Sex Education end?

***This section contains spoilers for Sex Education season two***

Ending on an embarrassing low for Otis, season two saw the star of the show make a cringe-worthy speech at a party where he slated both ex-girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) and close friend Maeve, before drunkenly sleeping with and losing his virginity to Ruby – which he doesn’t remember the full antics of the next day.

Otis later rings Maeve to apologise, leaving a heartfelt voicemail which is then deleted by her new pal Isaac.

Meanwhile, Eric and Adam finally make their feelings about one another official by starting a relationship.

Otis’ mother Jean also finds out she’s pregnant with Jakob’s baby – after dumping him for her ex husband.

