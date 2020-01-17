Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood And Connor Swindells’ Relationship Away From The Netflix Series

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are dating off-screen. Picture: Netflix / Aimee Lou Wood/Instagram

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells star together on Netflix series Sex Education, and they’re dating in real life.

Sex Education has returned to Netflix with a second series, and amongst the cast are Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Swindells who are in a relationship in the outside world.

In season one we saw Aimee and Connor’s on-screen characters Aimee Gibbs and Adam Groff in the midst of a typically awkward teenage relationship, but things are going much smoother for the pair off-screen.

Here’s everything we know about the Netflix actors’ relationship…

How they met

Aimee Lou Wood plays Aimee Gibbs (R) on Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

The young actors of course met while filming the first series of Sex Education in 2018, where they play a couple on-screen as Aimee and Adam.

In fact, the very first scene of series one is the couple having sex in Adam’s bedroom.

While they didn’t confirm their romance until the new show had been out for a few months, their frequent social media posts about one another were a pretty big clue they were more than friends.

Connor Swindells plays Adam Groff on Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Taking their relationship public

Aimee and Connor made it no secret they were in a relationship after filming Sex Education, with the actress sharing a heartfelt Instagram post on her beau’s birthday in September 2018.

In a series of photos to accompany her birthday wishes, the duo had clearly had an adventurous few months together.

And in an interview with The Telegraph in February last year, weeks after the series had aired, Connor confirmed he and his co-star were an item.

He also insisted their on-screen sex life was not to be mistaken for their off-screen chemistry.

The actor said: "There is no confusion to be had between our sex scenes on the show and our own personal life."

What have the couple said about their romance?

Aimee and Connor make it clear they’re still very much into one another by sharing frequent Instagram posts.

Ahead of his birthday last year, Connor revealed his nickname for the actress as he called her “the cherub” in a sweet Instagram post.

Talking about how their sex scenes are choreographed by an intimacy director to ensure any awkwardness is kept to a minimum, Connor added to the Telegraph how he and Aimee, and the rest of the cast, were prepared for the scenes.

He added: “That way, it's like you're not taking anything from your own life," he added. When you do that, you get home at the end of the day and you're depressed and you feel vulnerable, because you've just shown people what you do in the most personal, vulnerable situation."

Aimee also agreed that the choreography put her mind at ease, saying once it’s been rehearsed fully clothed it’s “really fun, actually.”

Sex Education season two is available to stream on Netflix from 17 January.

