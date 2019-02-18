Is 'Sex Education's' Emma Mackey Related To Margot Robbie?

18 February 2019, 10:34

Are Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie related?
Are Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie related? Picture: YouTube

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie look very similar, however are the two actresses actually related or not?

Netflix's newest star Emma Mackey is setting the world alight with her no nonsense character Maeve Wiley in Sex Education however fans are more interested in her striking similarity to A-lister Margot Robbie.

But are the two actresses actually related or not? Looking at the photos of them side-by-side, you can understand why viewers are constantly comparing the two.

The show, which has since been given the green-light for a second series has been a massive hit with viewers, with Emma gaining a lot of fans for her starring role.

However, we can reveal that British actress Emma Mackey is not related to Aussie star Margot Robbie - even though we'll forever hope that the two can star together in a movie. PLEASE!

Margot Robbie has been compared to Sex Education's Emma Mackey
Margot Robbie has been compared to Sex Education's Emma Mackey. Picture: Getty

Fans have been flooding Twitter with their thoughts on Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie's likeness. One wrote, "it's scary how similar emma mackey and margot robbie look alike" with another adding, "Please tell me i’m not the only one who thinks Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley) looks like Margot Robbie?!?!".

