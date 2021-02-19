Locals Spot Sex Education Cast Filming Season 3 In Wales And They Have The Best Reactions

The cast of Sex Education are filming the new series in Wales, and local residents keep spotting the likes of Gilian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey mere moments from where they live.

Season three of Sex Education is currently being filmed in Wales, as the delayed new series resumes following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast, including Emma Mackey (who plays Maeve), Asa Butterfield (Otis), and Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) have been seen on set wearing their trademark vibrant outfits complete with face masks of course.

The First Photos From Sex Education Season 3 Filming Are Here

We’re glad to see Otis’ block-coloured puffer make a return, as well as another eye-popping suit from Eric.

Ncuti was pictured in a purple denim co-ord covered in blue flowers to match Eric’s beloved bike, and a black leaf-print tee underneath his jacket.

We’re glad to see Eric’s love of clashing prints is returning.

Gillian Anderson, aka Otis’ mum Jean, was seen with a baby bump for the new scenes after season two ended with the sex therapist discovering she was expecting another child.

Residents near to the filming spot have been taking to Twitter after seeing some of the cast, with one keen to tell Gillian how much they love her hair.

Gillian Anderson is filming Sex Education season 3 quite literally 5 minutes down the road from me will I get arrested if I drive down and tell her she has the best hair on telly — george (@georgegriffiths) February 17, 2021

She is filming in a place where me and my friends used to get a burger and chips for about £2 on a Friday (I hope that deals still on for her) when we were in school, I can also recommend a great park to drink Frosty Jack’s in — george (@georgegriffiths) February 17, 2021

They wrote: “Gillian Anderson is filming Sex Education season 3 quite literally 5 minutes down the road from me will I get arrested if I drive down and tell her she has the best hair on telly.”

Another local resident chimed in to reminisce their younger years: “She is filming in a place where me and my friends used to get a burger and chips for about £2 on a Friday (I hope that deals still on for her) when we were in school, I can also recommend a great park to drink Frosty Jack’s in.”

I can top this, I live 3 minutes from the University they film on and can watch from my bedroom window and garden! 😏 — 𝚐𝚁𝙴𝙼𝚕𝚒𝚗 (@Linkemm) February 17, 2021

One fan had an even better view however, adding: “I can top this, I live 3 minutes from the University they film on and can watch from my bedroom window and garden.”

Sex Education fans have been waiting for its release date to be confirmed for months, after filming began in a bubble in September last year.

Season three was originally planned to return at the start of the year but it should make it to Netflix before the end of 2021.

